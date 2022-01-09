How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets

The Minnesota Timberwolves look to continue their momentum this year against the last place Houston Rockets.

The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-20) look to get back to .500 again this season with the Houston Rockets (11-29) up next on the schedule. Every time the Timberwolves get to .500 they fall right back down. However, they are on a three-game win streak and with the Rockets in the basement of the Western Conference could continue the win streak.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

The Timberwolves ran the Rockets off the court, 124-106, in their only game this season after building a 28-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Over their past three games, the Timberwolves have been averaging 118.3 points per game and given up only 99.7 points to their opponents. .

During this run, Anthony Edwards has been consistent, scoring 28, 24 and 22 points, respectively. This has been happening without leader Karl Anthony-Towns and D’Angelo Russell.

The first time these two teams played was the first game of the season for both. In that game, the trio of Towns (30 points and 10 rebounds), Edwards (29 points and six rebounds) and Russell (22 points and seven rebounds) showed their potential.

The Rockets looked like a team that was filled with young players and a young coach that was going to struggle this season. They have gone 3-13 since their surprising seven-game winning streak late in November.

