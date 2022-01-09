How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Minnesota Timberwolves look to continue their momentum this year against the last place Houston Rockets.

The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-20) look to get back to .500 again this season with the Houston Rockets (11-29) up next on the schedule. Every time the Timberwolves get to .500 they fall right back down. However, they are on a three-game win streak and with the Rockets in the basement of the Western Conference could continue the win streak. 

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Live Stream Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets on with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Timberwolves ran the Rockets off the court, 124-106, in their only game this season after building a 28-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. 

Over their past three games, the Timberwolves have been averaging 118.3 points per game and given up only 99.7 points to their opponents. .

During this run, Anthony Edwards has been consistent, scoring 28, 24 and 22 points, respectively. This has been happening without leader Karl Anthony-Towns and D’Angelo Russell.

The first time these two teams played was the first game of the season for both. In that game, the trio of Towns (30 points and 10 rebounds), Edwards (29 points and six rebounds) and Russell (22 points and seven rebounds) showed their potential.

The Rockets looked like a team that was filled with young players and a young coach that was going to struggle this season. They have gone 3-13 since their surprising seven-game winning streak late in November.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 28, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) works around New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets

3 minutes ago
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Thunder

3 minutes ago
Nov 3, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) makes a three point basket over Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Wizards vs. Magic

1 hour ago
USATSI_17458689
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans at Raptors

1 hour ago
stanford women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Gonzaga at Stanford

1 hour ago
USATSI_15454652
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at North Carolina

1 hour ago
Tlaxcala
Fútbol Mexicano Liga Expansión

How to Watch Tlaxcala vs. Atlético Morelia

1 hour ago
Atlas Mazatlan
Liga MX

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Mazatlán FC

1 hour ago
Jan 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) shoots the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy