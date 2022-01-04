How to Watch Timberwolves at Clippers

On Monday night the Timberwolves will travel to Los Angeles for a big matchup against the Clippers.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Monday night with quite a few good games on the schedule for fans to watch. Even with the league facing COVID-19 threatening postponements of games and players being forced to miss games, the NBA continues to push forward. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Timberwolves taking on the Clippers in Los Angeles.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 3, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Ahead of tonight's game, the Timberwolves hold a 16-20 record and are trying to figure out how to work their way back into the playoff picture. Minnesota has built its roster the right way and is a very competitive team. The last time out, the Wolves ended up losing to the Lakers by a final score of 108-103.

On the other side, the Clippers are 19-18 and are also a fringe contender. Los Angeles has a lot of talent, but injuries to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have thrown obstacles in their path. In their last outing, the Clippers defeated the Nets by a final score of 120-116.

This should be a very entertaining game between two talented teams. While the Clippers are better by record, the Timberwolves have more all-around talent on the court right now.

