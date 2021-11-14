Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Clippers already have beaten the Timberwolves twice this season, but Minnesota is coming off a dominant victory against the Lakers.
    The Timberwolves scored a dominant 107–83 win over the Lakers earlier this week. Minnesota will need a repeat performance to secure a win against the Clippers after losing the first two meetings against them this season.

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass

    Live stream the Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

    Karl-Anthony Towns scored 29 points against the Lakers as the Timberwolves halted a six-game skid.

    After a promising 3–1 start to the season, their defense struggled, including in two losses to the Clippers.

    The Clippers have won six games in a row even without star Kawhi Leonard. Paul George has stepped up and carried this team, which has recovered from the doldrums of a 1–4 start to the season. In all but two of the Clippers' eleven games, George has led the team in points.

    Even though these two teams are meeting for the third time already this season, Minnesota will bring a renewed sense of swagger as it looks for its first win against the Clippers.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_17144455
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Clippers

