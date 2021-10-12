How to Watch Timberwolves at Clippers

    • October 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two Western Conference foes take the court in the NBA preseason as the Timberwolves meet the Clippers.
    Author:

    The young and feisty Timberwolves (2–0) head to Los Angeles to face the Clippers (1–2) in an NBA preseason contest Monday night.

    The Timberwolves have had more No. 1 picks in the NBA draft (two) than playoff appearances in the past 17 years (one). The Clippers have made the playoffs more consistently but have been unable to make a championship run.

    The Timberwolves have their third head coach in four years in Chris Finch and stars Karl Anthony-Towns and D'Angelo Russell are coming into their seventh season. The team also features some of the most exciting young talent in the league.

    Minnesota's roster includes Towns, Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Malik Beasley, as well as veteran Patrick Beverley, who was brought in from the Clippers to improve the team's defense.

    The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard for much of the season after he partially tore his ACL in the playoffs last season.

    Los Angeles also faces other questions, including: Can Nicolas Batum hold up for a full season? Will Marcus Morris be reliable from beginning to end? Can Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubac stay healthy? Who will step up as a playmaker for all these scorers and shooters?

    Both teams have a ton of questions that need to be answered before the start of the regular season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    11
    2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16904219
