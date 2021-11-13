How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Timberwolves look to jump-start their season as they travel to the West Coast to take on the Lakers.
    The Timberwolves are off to an unexpected and underwhelming start to their season with a 3–7 record entering Friday's game against the Lakers.

    Minnesota has lost its last five games to the Magic, the Clippers (twice), the Grizzlies and the Warriors.

    The Lakers have started 7–5 and are 3-2 in their last five games. They beat the Rockets by two points, the Hornets by three and the Heat by three in that stretch. They lost to the Thunder by three and the Blazers by 15.

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

    Live stream Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Russell Westbrook, the Lakers' newest acquisition, leads the team in assists with 8.9 and Anthony Davis leads the team in rebounds with 11.3 per game.

    Second-year star Anthony Edwards is making his presence known for the Timberwolves. He is leading his team in scoring so far this season with 25.9 points per game. Karl Anthony-Towns, the team's superstar, is averaging 9.9 rebounds per game and 22.9 points per game.

    This is the first of four times these teams will see each other this year. The Lakers will be without LeBron James, who is recovering from an injury.

