How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies

The Timberwolves are set to travel to Memphis to take on the red-hot Grizzlies on Thursday night.

How to Watch the Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live stream the Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So far this season, the Timberwolves have struggled to find consistency. They have shown flashes of being a very good team capable of making the playoffs, but they also have looked weak at times. Last time out, Minnesota ended up losing to the Pelicans by a final score of 128-125.

On the other side of this matchup, the Grizzlies come into this game with an impressive 29-14 record. They are fresh off of a big-time win over the Warriors by a final score of 116-108. Memphis is looking like a legitimate contender in the Western Conference led by Ja Morant.

This should be a fun game to watch. Both of these teams are full of talent; although the Grizzlies are favored to win this one. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.