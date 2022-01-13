Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Timberwolves are set to travel to Memphis to take on the red-hot Grizzlies on Thursday night.

One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Timberwolves hitting the road to take on the Grizzlies in Memphis.

How to Watch the Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live stream the Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So far this season, the Timberwolves have struggled to find consistency. They have shown flashes of being a very good team capable of making the playoffs, but they also have looked weak at times. Last time out, Minnesota ended up losing to the Pelicans by a final score of 128-125.

On the other side of this matchup, the Grizzlies come into this game with an impressive 29-14 record. They are fresh off of a big-time win over the Warriors by a final score of 116-108. Memphis is looking like a legitimate contender in the Western Conference led by Ja Morant.

This should be a fun game to watch. Both of these teams are full of talent; although the Grizzlies are favored to win this one. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 16, 2021; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) and center John Hayden (15) celebrate their victory against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Nashville Predators

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring the game winning goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues

2 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates with center Claude Giroux (28) after a goal against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates through a sea of hats after scoring his third goal of the game during the second period against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at New Orleans Pelicans

2 minutes ago
Nov 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (left) and Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (right) high five after a basket during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies

2 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

2 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

2 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Winthrop Eagles forward D.J. Burns Jr. (30) reacts to a call during the game against the Villanova Wildcats during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UNC Asheville vs. Winthrop: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy