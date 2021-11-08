How to Watch Timberwolves at Grizzlies

Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Grizzlies look to rebound from Friday's loss to the Wizards when they host the Timberwolves on Monday.
    Author:

    Early in the NBA season, the Timberwolves (3–5) were on top of the world. Since their 3–1 start, though, they have lost four straight games. Minnesota starts a four-game road trip Monday against the Grizzlies (5–4) in Memphis as it looks to regain its form.

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies today:

    Game Date: Nov. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

    Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Timberwolves lost three of the games in their four-game skid by double-figures, evaporating their strong start.

    D’Angelo Russell has been out of the lineup with an ankle injury, which has hampered Minnesota. He has averaged 17.2 points and 4.8 assists per game, and his availability for Monday's contest is uncertain.

    Karl Anthony-Towns (23.4 points, 9.3 rebounds) and Anthony Edwards (23 points, 6.5 rebounds) are both playing strong basketball for the Timberwolves as well.

    The Grizzlies are still without Dillon Brooks (hand) and their defense has suffered for it. But they have looked great on offense with Ja Morant (25.2 points, 7.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds) playing like an All-Star.

    Morant’s development, plus the increased responsibility given to Desmond Bane, has added to the quality of the overall offense for the Grizzlies this season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    8
    2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
