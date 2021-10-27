How to Watch Timberwolves at Bucks

    • October 27, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Karl Anthony-Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves have to be excited to see the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on the schedule as an early season test.
    While the opponents on their schedule have not been world beaters, the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) are off to a strong start considering they have been looked at as the easy win on good teams' schedules for the better part of three seasons. 

    They face their toughest test in the Milwaukee Bucks (3-1), who even while not at full strength, are one of the best teams in the league.

    Game Date: Oct. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

    Live Stream Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Karl Anthony-Towns has started the season with a determination to remind the league that he is one of the most talented young stars in the game.

    Through four games, the Timberwolves are playing strong defense, holding opponents to 100.7 points per game (6th in NBA) and have the eighth best net rating (+5.2).

    Towns is averaging 29.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.6 combined steals and blocks so far. He is on a torrid pace that if he keeps it up would be on the level of Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis in terms of raw numbers. The Timberwolves have to win more by shear osmosis with those Towns numbers.

    The context is that all of that came against the Rockets and Pelicans. Neither of those teams are considered playoff contenders this season. 

    On the other side, the championship swagger and boost is there for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is a beast, averaging 24.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 3.1 combined blocks and steals per game. The Bucks will be without Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez.

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
    8:00
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
