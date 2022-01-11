How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

The Timberwolves go for their fifth win in a row on Tuesday night when they travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans.

The Timberwolves have climbed back to .500 on the season with a four-game winning streak. It is the third time this year that Minnesota has won at least four games in a row.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Tuesday night the Timberwolves will look to win their fifth in a row for the second time this year. If they can get the win against the Pelicans, they will get over .500 for just the third time this year.

The Pelicans will look to keep the from happening as they try and avoid losing their second straight game after the Raptors beat them 105-101 on Sunday.

That loss was the fourth in the last five games for New Orleans. The Pelicans one win during that time was against the league-leading Warriors.

New Orleans is now just 14-26, as the Pelicans continue to try and dig out of the early season hole they put themselves in.

Tuesday night they hope they can start to do that with a win against a surging Timberwolves team.

