How to Watch Timberwolves at Pelicans

    • November 22, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Have the Timberwolves turned the corner this season with their current three-game winning streak?
    The Timberwolves (7–9) have won three in a row, looking to keep on the positive trail after a rough six-game losing streak. This season, the Timberwolves came in with expectations and All-Star level talent, so getting back on track is important for this season and the future of the team.

    How to Minnesota Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans today:

    Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

    Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In their last game, the Timberwolves' trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell torched the Grizzlies for 72 points combined.

    Coming into this season, the Timberwolves seemed poised to make a leap behind a healthy Russell and Towns, as well as the very impressive Edwards coming off a strong rookie season.

    The Timberwolves have both Josh Okogie (back) and Naz Reid (foot) listed as questionable, while the Pelicans are still without Zion Williamson (foot) and have Devonte' Graham (foot) listed as questionable.

    These two teams have played each other twice already this season, trading wins.

    It has been a struggle all season for the Pelicans on offense. They have been in the bottom third of the league in virtually all statistical measures.

    For an offense built around Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas, who are both having career years, they really struggle to compete with teams on that side of the floor, which is exactly how the Timberwolves win games.

    Oct 23, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

