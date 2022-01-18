Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Knicks look to get above .500 against the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

The Knicks only allowed 11 points in the fourth quarter against the Hornets on Monday, but they still lost. They'll look to bounce back when they host the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at New York Knicks Today:

Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream Minnesota Timberwolves at New York Knicks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Knicks need to start faster against Minnesota, as they were outscored by 11 in the first against the Hornets. They only scored 86 points in the game. The loss dropped New York back to .500 for the season.

The Eastern Conference standings are tight, and the Knicks are in eleventh place entering Tuesday's game. This team could still make the playoffs, but it needs to show it can do more offensively, and that starts tonight against the Timberwolves.

Minnesota is coming off one of its best wins of the season. The Timberwolves held Golden State to just 99 points as the Warriors' struggles continue. Maybe more impressive is that the Timberwolves beat Golden State by 20 in a game Karl-Anthony Towns dominated by scoring 26 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

