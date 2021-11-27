How to Watch Timberwolves at 76ers

On Saturday evening, the Timberwolves will hit the road to take on the 76ers looking to bounce back after a loss to the Hornets.

Nearly a quarter into the 2021-22 season, some teams are hitting their stride while others begin to fall in the standings. The surging Timberwolves will head to Philadelphia on Saturday to take on the struggling 76ers.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Timberwolves have been up and down all season but have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA as of late. Over the last week-plus, they’ve really hit their stride, getting back into the Western Conference playoff picture.

Second-year guard Anthony Edwards continues to emerge as a future star, putting up ridiculous stats and dunking on anyone who stands between him and the rim. Additionally, Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell have risen to the occasion, rounding out Minnesota’s Big 3 as things are starting to look up.

Without Ben Simmons in the lineup, the Sixers were one of the most interesting teams coming into the 2021-22 season. While they haven’t been great to this point, being above .500 without their superstar guard is somewhat impressive.

Philadelphia has struggled this season at home, with just a 4-4 record at the Wells Fargo Center. However, the team will have a solid chance at improving that home record on Saturday against the Timberwolves.

The Sixers will have an advantage today, being well-rested while the Timberwolves are on the road playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

