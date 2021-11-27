How to Watch Timberwolves at 76ers

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Saturday evening, the Timberwolves will hit the road to take on the 76ers looking to bounce back after a loss to the Hornets.
    Author:

    Nearly a quarter into the 2021-22 season, some teams are hitting their stride while others begin to fall in the standings. The surging Timberwolves will head to Philadelphia on Saturday to take on the struggling 76ers.

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

    Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Timberwolves have been up and down all season but have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA as of late. Over the last week-plus, they’ve really hit their stride, getting back into the Western Conference playoff picture.

    Second-year guard Anthony Edwards continues to emerge as a future star, putting up ridiculous stats and dunking on anyone who stands between him and the rim. Additionally, Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell have risen to the occasion, rounding out Minnesota’s Big 3 as things are starting to look up.

    Without Ben Simmons in the lineup, the Sixers were one of the most interesting teams coming into the 2021-22 season. While they haven’t been great to this point, being above .500 without their superstar guard is somewhat impressive.

    Philadelphia has struggled this season at home, with just a 4-4 record at the Wells Fargo Center. However, the team will have a solid chance at improving that home record on Saturday against the Timberwolves.

    The Sixers will have an advantage today, being well-rested while the Timberwolves are on the road playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Tennis
    World Team Tennis

    How to Watch Springfield Lasers vs. Orange County Breakers

    1 minute ago
    creighton
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Creighton in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Grand Canyon
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Grand Canyon at Pepperdine in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17236820
    NHL

    How to Watch Kraken at Panthers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17214457
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at 76ers

    1 minute ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Alex O'Connell (5) and guard Trey Alexander (23) and guard Ryan Nembhard (2) react after the win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    SIU-Edwardsville vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Alex O'Connell (5) and guard Trey Alexander (23) and guard Ryan Nembhard (2) react after the win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Creighton vs. SIU-Edwardsville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Jan 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) dribbles up the court against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    Pepperdine vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket Grand Canyon Antelopes forward Gabe McGlothan (30) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Grand Canyon vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy