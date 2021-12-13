How to Watch Timberwolves at Trail Blazers

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Timberwolves and the Trail Blazers meet Sunday night having combined to lose nine games in a row.
    Author:

    Will the real Timberwolves (11–15) please stand up? Are they the team that won five games in a row to get to .500, then two of three to get above .500? Or the team that started the season with a six-game losing streak and are currently riding a five-game losing streak entering today?

    The struggling Trail Blazers (11–15) will find out as they host their division rivals.

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers today:

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

    Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Trail Blazers have the 13th-best offense in the league (108.2 points per game) and the 25th-best defense (111.0 points allowed per game).

    Portland does not have a reliable defense and are average as a team so far this season.

    When the Timberwolves are playing well, they look like a threat to make the playoffs. They are at their best when they are giving effort on defense and Karl Anthony-Towns is deferring to Anthony Edwards. Will they look like a solid team tonight against the Trail Blazers?

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

