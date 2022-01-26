How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Minnesota Timberwolves travel to Portland on Tuesday after a big win at home against Brooklyn.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers are playing some of their best basketball lately. The Timberwolves have moved up to the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference playoff standings after spending most of the season out of the top eight spots. 

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Timberwolves sit right at .500 entering Tuesday and this game is a must-win against Portland if they are going to prove that they belong with the elite in this conference. They are coming off a very impressive 136-125 win against the Brooklyn Nets even with Kyrie Irving in the lineup. 

Portland has not had the season they were anticipating by any stretch of the imagination in the first year under new head coach Chauncey Billups. While there are many reasons for that slow start, the biggest has been the health of its star Damian Lillard. He is still out after undergoing abdominal surgery. 

But the Trail Blazers are playing much better in the new year after a tough losing stretch in December. They have won four of their last five, including their last game at Toronto. Their East Coast swing is over and they will look to take advantage of being back home for two games. 

