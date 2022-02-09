How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Kings

The Minnesota Timberwolves look to take advantage of a short-handed Sacramento Kings team after a trade with the Pacers.

The Timberwolves (28-25) have won four games in a row and look like a legitimate playoff team in the Western Conference, while the Kings (20-35) traded their best young player for an All-Star level big man in Domantas Sabonis. That now puts more pressure on the Kings to win now. With Sacramento shorthanded for today with no Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson due to the trade, Minnesota could get its fifth win in a row.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Sacramento Kings Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Minnesota is on a four game winning streak, knocking off the Pistons in back-to-back games with Karl Anthony-Towns putting up 24 points and 12 rebounds in the last game.

Minnesota had one other five-game winning streak earlier this season, which it can match on Tuesday.

In this stretch the Timberwolves are cooking on offense, averaging 125.5 points per game and giving up 110.8 points to opponents. Their shooting is off the charts as the team has made an average of 16 three-pointers and 19 free throws a game for strong offensive balance.

The Timberwolves have won every game by double-figures with a +15.25 scoring margin over good teams like the Jazz, Nuggets and twice against the Pistons.

Karl Anthony-Towns is averaging 25 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists during the streak.

On the other side, Sacramento has actually won two of its last three games after a seven-game losing streak and going 2-12 in its last 14 games.

The Kings are still searching for an identity, which is partly why they traded Haliburton, Hield and Thompson for Sabonis.

