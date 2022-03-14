How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Minnesota Timberwolves can win the season series against the San Antonio Spurs with a win on Monday.

The Timberwolves are playing some of their best basketball of the season, going 7-1 in their last eight games. They take on the Spurs (26-42,) who have played scrappy, competitive basketball all season, but the results have not been kind to them in close games. In its last four games, San Antonio has knocked off the Lakers and Gregg Popovich became the winningest coach in NBA history. However, the Spurs also lost to the Raptors and Pacers.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs Today:

Game Date: March 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Channel 4

Gregg Popovich earned his 1,336th win against the Jazz in a wild game that came down to the final moments.

Despite not having a superstar level player and just one All-Star in Dejounte Murray, this San Antonio team has played above expectations all season.

The Spurs have transitioned to being more of an offensive team, but their defense has let them down in close games. This season San Antonio is 5-14 in games decided by five points or less.

On the other side, Minnesota has closed the gap from being a young, disappointing team to a playoff team in the Western Conference with outstanding offense and competitive defense.

As a team this season, the Timberwolves are No. 2 in points per game (114.6) and No. 19 in opponents points per game (111.6).

Since falling to 24-25 overall, Minnesota has gone 15-5, exploding for 122.6 PPG and holding up on defense with 113.8 PPG.

During this stretch, Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.0 blocks plus steals. He is getting to the line more and leading this team from inside-out to effectively lock up the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

Mar 11, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound in front of Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
