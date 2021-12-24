How to Watch Timberwolves at Jazz

On Thursday night, the Jazz will host the Timberwolves in a battle between Western Conference teams.

Thursday night’s matchup between the Timberwolves and Jazz will be a key game for Western Conference seeding. The Jazz are currently third in the West while the Wolves are ninth and positioned for the play-in tournament.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz Today:

Game Date: Dec. 23, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Live Stream: You can stream Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz on fuboTV.

Utah is sitting at 21-9, which is a top-five record in the entire NBA. With a well-balanced offensive attack, the Jazz have five players averaging at least 13.5 points per contest this season.

Winners in eight of their last 10 games, the Jazz are among the hottest teams in the league. However, they’ve got some work to do if they are going to overtake the Warriors or Suns for a top-two seed in the Western Conference.

The Timberwolves are a young, emerging team with a ton of talent. As they continue to mesh as a roster, the Wolves have looked like a team that could make the playoffs this season.

With that in mind, Minnesota has struggled some as of late, winning just four of its last 10 games. If the Timberwolves are going to take that next step, their big 3 of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell will need to stay healthy.

The Jazz have been a solid regular season team for several years now but will need to hit that next gear to make a splash in the playoffs.

