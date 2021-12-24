How to Watch Timberwolves at Jazz

Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Thursday night, the Jazz will host the Timberwolves in a battle between Western Conference teams.
    Author:

    Thursday night’s matchup between the Timberwolves and Jazz will be a key game for Western Conference seeding. The Jazz are currently third in the West while the Wolves are ninth and positioned for the play-in tournament.

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain

    Live Stream: You can stream Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Utah is sitting at 21-9, which is a top-five record in the entire NBA. With a well-balanced offensive attack, the Jazz have five players averaging at least 13.5 points per contest this season.

    Winners in eight of their last 10 games, the Jazz are among the hottest teams in the league. However, they’ve got some work to do if they are going to overtake the Warriors or Suns for a top-two seed in the Western Conference.

    The Timberwolves are a young, emerging team with a ton of talent. As they continue to mesh as a roster, the Wolves have looked like a team that could make the playoffs this season.

    With that in mind, Minnesota has struggled some as of late, winning just four of its last 10 games. If the Timberwolves are going to take that next step, their big 3 of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell will need to stay healthy.

    The Jazz have been a solid regular season team for several years now but will need to hit that next gear to make a splash in the playoffs.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 9, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) after losing control of the ball during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Jazz

    2 minutes ago
    phoenix suns devin booker
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder at Suns

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 108-94. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (left) and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul talk during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) shoots as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 108-94. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts with Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight (5) and forward Jalen McDaniels (6) at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) react to the final whistle at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks the shot of Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) block the shot of Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) but is called for a foul in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy