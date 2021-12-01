How to Watch Timberwolves at Wizards

Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The streaking Timberwolves take on the suddenly struggling Wizards in this Wednesday night NBA matchup.
    Author:

    The Timberwolves (11-10) are riding high, winning seven of eight games and getting their heads above .500 after 20 games in a season for the first time since Dec. 5, 2018. It has been three years since the Timberwolves have played this well, and there is a ton of energy around the three young stars that have energized this squad.

    How to Minnesota Timberwolves at Washington Wizards today:

    Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington

    Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Washington Wizards online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Timberwolves held off the Pacers in a tough fourth quarter win behind D’Angelo Russell’s all-around play and some key shots off the bench:

    A lot of the attention around the Timberwolves has been about the Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and Russell trio, which is deserved. They are averaging 64.9 points, 19.5 rebounds and 12.9 assists combined, leading the way for the team.

    The rest of the team is a huge factor in the Timberwolves' success.

    The leadership and defense of Patrick Beverley, microwave scoring of Malik Beasley and the energy and versatility of Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels have been huge. The role players around the budding stars have really played well this season.

    The Wizards, meanwhile, have slowly come back to the mean as their defense is now ranked No. 11 (105.7 opponents points) and have given up 110-plus points in four out of their last eight games, going 3-5 in that stretch.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
