Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 29, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after getting fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-10) go up against the Washington Wizards (13-8) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Wizards

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. Timberwolves

    • The Wizards put up 105.8 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 106.5 the Timberwolves allow.
    • When Washington puts up more than 106.5 points, it is 6-1.
    • Minnesota has an 8-3 record when allowing fewer than 105.8 points.
    • The Timberwolves average just 2.4 more points per game (108.1) than the Wizards give up (105.7).
    • When it scores more than 105.7 points, Minnesota is 9-4.
    • Washington's record is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.
    • The Wizards are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 11th.
    • The Wizards average 9.2 offensive boards per game, 4.2 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.
    • The Timberwolves are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 24th.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 22.9 points and distributing 6.0 assists.
    • Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 9.0 boards per game in addition to his 13.4 PPG average.
    • Kuzma leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Karl-Anthony Towns collects 23.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • D'Angelo Russell's assist statline leads Minnesota; he records 6.1 assists per game.
    • Anthony Edwards is dependable from distance and leads the Timberwolves with 3.0 made threes per game.
    • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Naz Reid with 1.1 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

