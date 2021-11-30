Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Nov 29, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after getting fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-10) go up against the Washington Wizards (13-8) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Wizards

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Timberwolves

The Wizards put up 105.8 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 106.5 the Timberwolves allow.

When Washington puts up more than 106.5 points, it is 6-1.

Minnesota has an 8-3 record when allowing fewer than 105.8 points.

The Timberwolves average just 2.4 more points per game (108.1) than the Wizards give up (105.7).

When it scores more than 105.7 points, Minnesota is 9-4.

Washington's record is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.

The Wizards are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 11th.

The Wizards average 9.2 offensive boards per game, 4.2 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 24th.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 22.9 points and distributing 6.0 assists.

Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 9.0 boards per game in addition to his 13.4 PPG average.

Kuzma leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch