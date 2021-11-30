Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-10) go up against the Washington Wizards (13-8) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Timberwolves
- The Wizards put up 105.8 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 106.5 the Timberwolves allow.
- When Washington puts up more than 106.5 points, it is 6-1.
- Minnesota has an 8-3 record when allowing fewer than 105.8 points.
- The Timberwolves average just 2.4 more points per game (108.1) than the Wizards give up (105.7).
- When it scores more than 105.7 points, Minnesota is 9-4.
- Washington's record is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.
- The Wizards are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 11th.
- The Wizards average 9.2 offensive boards per game, 4.2 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.
- The Timberwolves are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 24th.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 22.9 points and distributing 6.0 assists.
- Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 9.0 boards per game in addition to his 13.4 PPG average.
- Kuzma leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns collects 23.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- D'Angelo Russell's assist statline leads Minnesota; he records 6.1 assists per game.
- Anthony Edwards is dependable from distance and leads the Timberwolves with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Naz Reid with 1.1 per game.
How To Watch
December
1
2021
Minnesota Timberwolves at Washington Wizards
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)