How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (44-34) take the court against the Washington Wizards (34-43) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Wizards
- The Timberwolves record 115.5 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 111.3 the Wizards allow.
- Minnesota has a 35-12 record when scoring more than 111.3 points.
- Washington is 27-20 when allowing fewer than 115.5 points.
- The Wizards' 108.7 points per game are only 3.9 fewer points than the 112.6 the Timberwolves give up.
- Washington has put together a 20-7 record in games it scores more than 112.6 points.
- Minnesota's record is 27-7 when it gives up fewer than 108.7 points.
- The Timberwolves make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- In games Minnesota shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 28-4 overall.
- The Wizards are shooting 47% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 45.7% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.
- Washington is 27-24 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 24.2 points and grabs 9.6 boards per game.
- D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, distributing 6.9 assists per game while scoring 17.8 PPG.
- Anthony Edwards makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of three per contest.
- Edwards and Towns lead Minnesota on the defensive end, with Edwards leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Towns in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma paces the Wizards scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
- Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.4 per game).
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/25/2022
Mavericks
W 116-95
Home
3/27/2022
Celtics
L 134-112
Away
3/30/2022
Raptors
L 125-102
Away
4/1/2022
Nuggets
W 136-130
Away
4/3/2022
Rockets
W 139-132
Away
4/5/2022
Wizards
-
Home
4/7/2022
Spurs
-
Home
4/10/2022
Bulls
-
Home
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/27/2022
Warriors
W 123-115
Home
3/29/2022
Bulls
L 107-94
Home
3/30/2022
Magic
W 127-110
Home
4/1/2022
Mavericks
W 135-103
Home
4/3/2022
Celtics
L 144-102
Away
4/5/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
4/6/2022
Hawks
-
Away
4/8/2022
Knicks
-
Home
4/10/2022
Hornets
-
Away
