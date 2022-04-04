Apr 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets forward Usman Garuba (16) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (44-34) take the court against the Washington Wizards (34-43) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Wizards

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Wizards

The Timberwolves record 115.5 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 111.3 the Wizards allow.

Minnesota has a 35-12 record when scoring more than 111.3 points.

Washington is 27-20 when allowing fewer than 115.5 points.

The Wizards' 108.7 points per game are only 3.9 fewer points than the 112.6 the Timberwolves give up.

Washington has put together a 20-7 record in games it scores more than 112.6 points.

Minnesota's record is 27-7 when it gives up fewer than 108.7 points.

The Timberwolves make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

In games Minnesota shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 28-4 overall.

The Wizards are shooting 47% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 45.7% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

Washington is 27-24 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 24.2 points and grabs 9.6 boards per game.

D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, distributing 6.9 assists per game while scoring 17.8 PPG.

Anthony Edwards makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of three per contest.

Edwards and Towns lead Minnesota on the defensive end, with Edwards leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Towns in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma paces the Wizards scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.

Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.4 per game).

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/25/2022 Mavericks W 116-95 Home 3/27/2022 Celtics L 134-112 Away 3/30/2022 Raptors L 125-102 Away 4/1/2022 Nuggets W 136-130 Away 4/3/2022 Rockets W 139-132 Away 4/5/2022 Wizards - Home 4/7/2022 Spurs - Home 4/10/2022 Bulls - Home

Wizards Upcoming Schedule