Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets forward Usman Garuba (16) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets forward Usman Garuba (16) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (44-34) take the court against the Washington Wizards (34-43) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Wizards

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Wizards

  • The Timberwolves record 115.5 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 111.3 the Wizards allow.
  • Minnesota has a 35-12 record when scoring more than 111.3 points.
  • Washington is 27-20 when allowing fewer than 115.5 points.
  • The Wizards' 108.7 points per game are only 3.9 fewer points than the 112.6 the Timberwolves give up.
  • Washington has put together a 20-7 record in games it scores more than 112.6 points.
  • Minnesota's record is 27-7 when it gives up fewer than 108.7 points.
  • The Timberwolves make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
  • In games Minnesota shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 28-4 overall.
  • The Wizards are shooting 47% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 45.7% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.
  • Washington is 27-24 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 24.2 points and grabs 9.6 boards per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, distributing 6.9 assists per game while scoring 17.8 PPG.
  • Anthony Edwards makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of three per contest.
  • Edwards and Towns lead Minnesota on the defensive end, with Edwards leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Towns in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma paces the Wizards scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
  • Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.4 per game).

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/25/2022

Mavericks

W 116-95

Home

3/27/2022

Celtics

L 134-112

Away

3/30/2022

Raptors

L 125-102

Away

4/1/2022

Nuggets

W 136-130

Away

4/3/2022

Rockets

W 139-132

Away

4/5/2022

Wizards

-

Home

4/7/2022

Spurs

-

Home

4/10/2022

Bulls

-

Home

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/27/2022

Warriors

W 123-115

Home

3/29/2022

Bulls

L 107-94

Home

3/30/2022

Magic

W 127-110

Home

4/1/2022

Mavericks

W 135-103

Home

4/3/2022

Celtics

L 144-102

Away

4/5/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

4/6/2022

Hawks

-

Away

4/8/2022

Knicks

-

Home

4/10/2022

Hornets

-

Away

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Washington Wizards at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fans cheer as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) heads down court after a 3-point basket over New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) congratulates San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, forward Darius Bazley, center, and forward Luguentz Dort, right, watch as their teammates take on the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) fight for a rebound in front of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over the defense of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) and guard Caris LeVert (3) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler (9) and forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy