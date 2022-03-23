How to Watch Nate Lashley at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 14, 2021; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Nate Lashley reacts after a missed putt on the 18th green during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed fourth in this tournament a year ago, Nate Lashley has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic March 24-27.

How to Watch Nate Lashley at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +4000

Lashley's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Lashley has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Lashley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Lashley last played this course in 2020, placing fourth in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 27 -7 $54,600 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 7 -11 $97,356 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +3 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +2 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 28 -8 $59,595

