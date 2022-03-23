How to Watch Nate Lashley at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed fourth in this tournament a year ago, Nate Lashley has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic March 24-27.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +4000
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Lashley's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lashley has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Lashley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Lashley last played this course in 2020, placing fourth in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
27
-7
$54,600
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
7
-11
$97,356
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+2
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
28
-8
$59,595
How To Watch
