How to Watch Nate Lashley at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 14, 2021; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Nate Lashley plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Lashley will appear April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina. In his last tournament he placed 18th in the Valero Texas Open, shooting -7 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

How to Watch Nate Lashley at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Lashley's Recent Performance

Lashley has made the cut in four straight events.

Lashley has carded an under-par score in six straight rounds while also finishing three straight with a better-than-average score.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lashley has finished below par nine times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lashley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Lashley did not make the cut when he last played the course at Harbour Town Golf Links (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 15 -10 $56,425 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 27 -7 $54,600 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 7 -11 $97,356 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +3 $0

