Nate Lashley will appear April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina. In his last tournament he placed 18th in the Valero Texas Open, shooting -7 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
How to Watch Nate Lashley at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Lashley's Recent Performance
- Lashley has made the cut in four straight events.
- Lashley has carded an under-par score in six straight rounds while also finishing three straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lashley has finished below par nine times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lashley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- Lashley did not make the cut when he last played the course at Harbour Town Golf Links (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
15
-10
$56,425
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
27
-7
$54,600
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
7
-11
$97,356
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
