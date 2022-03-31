How to Watch Nate Lashley at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nate Lashley enters play in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 after a 15th-place finish in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
How to Watch Nate Lashley at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +15000
Lashley's Recent Performance
- Lashley will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lashley has finished below par six times, while also carding four bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score tiwce and a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lashley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
15
-10
$56,425
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
27
-7
$54,600
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
7
-11
$97,356
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+2
$0
