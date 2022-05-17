Tune in Tuesday to find out which team will get the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery is set for Tuesday night. When the ping pong balls are drawn, which team will wind up with the No. 1 overall pick?

How to Watch the NBA Draft Lottery Today:

Date: May 17, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Three teams—the Rockets, Magic and Pistons—share the best odds for the top pick, with all three having a 14% chance to pick first, a 13.4% chance for second and a 12.7% chance at third. Houston, which had the worst record in the NBA last season at 20-62, can't pick lower than fifth.

Meanwhile, two teams will see their lottery picks shipped elsewhere, as the Lakers pick will head to either Memphis or New Orleans and the Clippers pick is bound for Oklahoma City.

Among the top prospects that teams will be vying for are Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and Jaden Ivy. Each player brings a unique skillset to the floor

Last year, the Rockets and Pistons both stayed in the top two after the lottery, but Cleveland jumped from having the fifth-best odds and finished third in the lottery. The Raptors were seventh in lottery odds but jumped to fourth.

