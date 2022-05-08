Skip to main content

How to Watch NBC Sports Boston Without Cable

NBC Sports Boston is the broadcast home of the Celtics.

If you're a fan of Boston-area sports teams, NBC Sports Boston is a channel that you need to have. In addition to providing coverage of the regular season games for the Celtics.

Watch the Boston Celtics on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today!

In addition, the network airs the New England Free Jacks of Major League Rugby and the Boston Cannons of Major League Lacrosse, in addition to airing the Celtics' G-League affiliate in Maine.

How To Watch Celtics Games Online Without Cable

Locally, you can watch the Celtics games on NBC Sports Boston, which is available on fuboTV.

But while live sports is the main reason you want to have a regional sports network, it isn't the only reason.

While NBC Sports Boston doesn't carry Red Sox games, the network does air The Baseball Show weekly during the season, plus Boston Sports Tonight offers a nightly look at the Boston sports scene.

The network also airs simulcasts of programs on Boston's WBX-FM station, including The Toucher and Rich Show and Felger and Mazz.

Looking for the best coverage of Boston's sports team this Summer? Want to ensure that you can watch the Celtics next season? Interested in rugby and lacrosse? Then NBC Sports Boston is for you.

Watch NBC Sports Boston (free trial) on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch NBC Sports Boston Without Cable

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
USATSI_10913332
College Baseball

How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
STANFORD BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Cal at Stanford

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
USATSI_17967047
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona at USC in College Baseball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
imago1009918467h
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch Envigado vs. Águilas Doradas

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
imago1003633346h
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch Women's U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. United States

By Christine Brown14 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Indiana at Nebraska

By Evan Lazar34 minutes ago
May 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) and guard Chris Paul (3) try to get a loose ball during the fourth quarter in game three of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Western Conference Semifinals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff36 minutes ago
May 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) celebrates with third baseman Ryan McMahon (24) and first baseman C.J. Cron (25) after the game against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Diamondbacks

By Evan Massey54 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy