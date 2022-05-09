How to Watch NBC Sports Washington Without Cable

NBC Sports Washington is your home for the Capitals and Wizards.

Looking to keep up with professional sports in the Washington DC area? Then you'll want to make sure you have a subscription for NBC Sports Washington.

The network is the home of the NHL's Capitals and the NBA's Wizards, plus features a variety of other live sports and studio shows to satiate your appetite for DMV sports.

How To Watch Capitals and Wizards Games Online Without Cable

The Capitals are still alive in the NHL playoffs at the time this is being written. The team finished the regular season with a 44-26-12 record, good for fourth in the Metropolitan Division.

The Wizards finished last season 35-47, which left them 12th in the NBA's Eastern Conference, preventing the team from making the postseason.

In addition to those teams, NBC Sports Washington airs a variety of live sports. The team airs some games from the WNBA's Mystics, with Monumental Sports Network taking most of the local broadcasts. You can also catch the MLS's DC United and Major League Lacrosse's Chesapeake Bayhawks.

The network also airs preseason Washington Commanders games, plus college events from James Madison, George Washington and Richmond.

Regional restrictions may apply.