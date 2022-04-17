How to Watch Nets vs. Celtics

Skip to main content

How to Watch First Round: Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nets head to Boston on Sunday afternoon for the series opener against the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

The season did not go the way the Nets had planned, as they went just 44-38 and finished seventh in the Eastern Conference and had to play the Cavaliers in the play-in tournament.

How to Watch First Round: Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream First Round: Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Nets got the win, though, as Kyrie Irving didn't miss a shot in the first half en route to a team-high 34 points. The 115-108 win pushed the Nets into the playoffs and set up a matchup with the Celtics, who finished second in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics struggled early in the season, but came on strong in the second half to vault them into the No. 2 spot of the conference. They were just 25-25 on Jan. 28, but went 26-6 to end the season and are playing as well as anyone in the Eastern Conference.

Boston finished tied with the Bucks and 76ers with a 51-31 record, but held the tiebreakers over both of the teams.

The Celtics went 3-1 against the Nets this year, but it is still going to be a tough series for Boston, as the Nets still have two of the best players in the game with Irving and Kevin Durant.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 10, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks for an open lane as Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams (8) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nets vs. Celtics

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) reacts after making a three point basket in front of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo (1) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks for an open lane as Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams (8) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Soccer

Argentinos Juniors vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Jonathan Villar strikes out swinging in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Apr 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Jonathan Villar strikes out swinging in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
USATSI_18103266
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Rockies

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
USATSI_18100731
U.S. Open Golf Championship

How to Watch PGA Professional Championship, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas33 minutes ago
Soccer

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff48 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy