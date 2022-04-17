How to Watch Nets vs. Celtics

The Nets head to Boston on Sunday afternoon for the series opener against the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

The season did not go the way the Nets had planned, as they went just 44-38 and finished seventh in the Eastern Conference and had to play the Cavaliers in the play-in tournament.

How to Watch First Round: Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream First Round: Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Nets got the win, though, as Kyrie Irving didn't miss a shot in the first half en route to a team-high 34 points. The 115-108 win pushed the Nets into the playoffs and set up a matchup with the Celtics, who finished second in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics struggled early in the season, but came on strong in the second half to vault them into the No. 2 spot of the conference. They were just 25-25 on Jan. 28, but went 26-6 to end the season and are playing as well as anyone in the Eastern Conference.

Boston finished tied with the Bucks and 76ers with a 51-31 record, but held the tiebreakers over both of the teams.

The Celtics went 3-1 against the Nets this year, but it is still going to be a tough series for Boston, as the Nets still have two of the best players in the game with Irving and Kevin Durant.

