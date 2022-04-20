Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics Game 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

How will the Nets and Celtics follow up their epic Game 1 in Game 2 on Wednesday night?

The Celtics (1-0) took the first game of the series against the Nets (0-1) in one of the most exciting playoff games ever. Both of these teams have the talent and ability to win an NBA championship but are matched up in the first round instead. This game will have a huge impact on the series depending on whether Boston can hold home-court advantage or if Brooklyn can steal it to even the series today.

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics Game 2 today:

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Watch Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics Game 2 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first game between Brooklyn and Boston literally came down to a final shot as time expired in the best Game 1 of a first-round series this year.

Boston had a stellar third quarter to build out its lead, punctuated by a Marcus Smart steal of an errant inbound pass by Brooklyn for an easy layup. The newly crowned Defensive Player of the Year was fantastic all game, finishing with 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals on 8-for-7 shooting (4-of-9 from three).

In the second half, there were only 20 fouls called and the teams were able to open up with Kyrie Irving going supernova with 24 points, four rebounds and four assists on 9-for-14 shooting (4-of-7 from three) and Kevin Durant adding in 16 points.

A big key to Boston’s success was team rebounding (43, a plus-14 advantage) and offensive rebounding (14, a plus-nine advantage), as well as their ability to force turnovers (12 steals) that led to fastbreak opportunities.

Brooklyn will need another huge game from both Durant and Irving while also rebounding the ball and not turning it over to even up the series today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

