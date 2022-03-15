How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic

The suddenly surging Nets look to go for four straight wins when they visit the Magic Kingdom on Tuesday night.

A healthy Kevin Durant has the Nets (35-33) looking up. Brooklyn has three straight wins and will have Kyrie Irving in the lineup when they visit the Magic (18-51) on Tuesday night.

How to Watch the Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Live stream the Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Nets fell under .500 with a March 6 loss at Boston but have recovered with wins at Charlotte and Philadelphia before holding off the Knicks at home on Sunday. Durant scored 53 points in the win over New York and is averaging 32.0 points a night since his return on March 3.

Irving also has a recent 50-piece, torching the Hornets on March 8 with a 15-of-19 performance that included 9-of-12 from three-point range.

The Magic lost an overtime heartbreaker to the 76ers on Sunday after winning consecutive games for just the fourth time this season. Orlando also announced on Tuesday that forward Jonathan Isaac won't return this season, making it two straight years missed recovering from a torn ACL sustained during the NBA bubble in August 2020.

Brooklyn is No. 8 in the Eastern Conference, three games behind the Raptors and four in back of the No. 6 Cavaliers in the race to avoid the play-in tournament. The Magic have already been eliminated from playoff contention and are a half-game ahead of Houston for the worst record in the NBA.

The big stories for Orlando this season have been the breakout of second-year guard Cole Anthony, who averages a team-leading 17.3 points and 5.7 assists per game, and rookie Franz Wagner, scoring 15.2 points a night while starting every game.

Tuesday will be the only game Irving is available for the Nets until March 23, when they visit Memphis. He's still ineligible to play in Brooklyn, where the Nets play their next three games, because of coronavirus protocols in New York.

Regional restrictions may apply.