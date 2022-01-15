How to Pelicans at Nets

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pelicans will hit the road for a matchup against the Nets in Brooklyn in an intriguing Saturday night NBA showdown.

The NBA season will provide fans quite a few good games to watch Saturday night. One intriguing matchup will feature the Pelicans hitting the road to take on the Nets in Brooklyn.

How to Watch the New Orleans Pelicans at Brooklyn Nets Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live stream the New Orleans Pelicans at Brooklyn Nets game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Pelicans are 16–26 and haven't even seen Zion Williamson play this season due to injury. Still, New Orleans has been more competitive than many were expecting. They ended up defeating the Clippers in their last game by a final score of 113–89.

On the other side of the court, the Nets hold a 26–15 record coming into this game. Brooklyn has looked like a potential contender in the East, but they have had some issues with consistency. Last time out, the Nets lost to the Thunder by a final score of 130–109.

This should be an entertaining game to watch. The Nets may be favored to win, but the Pelicans have pulled off quite a few upsets this year. Make sure to tune in to see who gets the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

