How to Watch Pelicans at Nuggets

Western Conference showdown is upon us as Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans take on Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets.

The Pelicans are 19-32 over midway through the season. They currently sit as the first team out of the play-in tournament just two games behind the Trail Blazers for that last spot in the Western Conference.

If they are going to earn that spot in the playoffs, it is going to be on the backs of Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valančiūnas. Ingram is averaging a team-high 22.5 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets Today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Valančiūnas is averaging 18.2 points with a team-high 12.0 rebounds. These two need to come up big in this game.

New Orleans is going to take on the No. 6 team in the Western Conference. The Nuggets sit at 28-23 and are the last team in the conference that makes the playoffs without having to play in the play-in tournament.

Former MVP Nikola Jokić is the driving force behind that. Jokić leads the team in scoring with 25.9 points per game, rebounding with 13.8 rebounds per game, and assists with 7.8 per game. He is on pace for another MVP-caliber season.

Don't forget that Denver is doing all of this without All-Pro guard Jamal Murray. However, If Valančiūnas can contain to Jokić to under his average, New Orleans has a good shot at coming away with a win.

