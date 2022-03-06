How to Watch Pelicans at Nuggets

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pelicans and Nuggets are both playing great basketball lately. The two foes meet on Sunday in an exciting showdown in the Western Conference.

The move to trade for CJ McCollum has already paid off dividends for the Pelicans. Ever since the All-Star break, New Orleans has won four straight. Those didn't come against any slouches either. The Pelicans beat the Suns, the best team in the league, the Lakers, who they are right behind in the standings and, most recently, the Jazz, who have real championship aspirations this year. 

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets:

Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They didn't just beat the Jazz, either, they blew them out. The Pelicans wouldn't let Donovan Mitchell get anything going as he had a team-high 14 points in a 124-90 rout. Brandon Ingram and McCollum scored 29 and 24 points respectively as they're now finding a variety of playmakers. Just imagine what this team could do with a healthy Zion Williamson.  

The Nuggets will be a tough matchup but they showed they were vulnerable recently with an inexplicable loss against the Thunder. It wasn't a squeaker, either, as the Thunder won by 12. The loss broke up the Nuggets' six-game winning streak. The Nuggets got back to business against the Rockets in their last game, winning 116-101 as DeMarcus Cousins scored 31 and secured nine rebounds in a return to form from what we're used to seeing from Boogie. 

It seems the Nuggets have found a great solution to back up their MVP, Nikola Jokic. That is in the midst of rumors that Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. could return to the lineup soon, making the Nuggets a true threat. In the meantime, they better watch out for New Orleans. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 7
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) controls the puck as center William Karlsson (71) skates by during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Senators at Golden Knights

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_17828586
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans at Nuggets

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_17813357
College Wrestling

How to Watch Big 12 Championship in College Wrestling

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Baylor Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Baylor vs. LSU in College Baseball

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
soccer fans
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch Atlético Nacional vs. Independiente Medellín

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
imago1004206411h
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Independiente del Valle vs. Aucas

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Feb 25, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his goal with defenseman Devon Toews (7) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) in the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) tries to knock Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Moore (12) off the puck as he skates during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates the game winning goal during the shootout against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy