How to Watch Pelicans at Nuggets

The Pelicans and Nuggets are both playing great basketball lately. The two foes meet on Sunday in an exciting showdown in the Western Conference.

The move to trade for CJ McCollum has already paid off dividends for the Pelicans. Ever since the All-Star break, New Orleans has won four straight. Those didn't come against any slouches either. The Pelicans beat the Suns, the best team in the league, the Lakers, who they are right behind in the standings and, most recently, the Jazz, who have real championship aspirations this year.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets:

Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They didn't just beat the Jazz, either, they blew them out. The Pelicans wouldn't let Donovan Mitchell get anything going as he had a team-high 14 points in a 124-90 rout. Brandon Ingram and McCollum scored 29 and 24 points respectively as they're now finding a variety of playmakers. Just imagine what this team could do with a healthy Zion Williamson.

The Nuggets will be a tough matchup but they showed they were vulnerable recently with an inexplicable loss against the Thunder. It wasn't a squeaker, either, as the Thunder won by 12. The loss broke up the Nuggets' six-game winning streak. The Nuggets got back to business against the Rockets in their last game, winning 116-101 as DeMarcus Cousins scored 31 and secured nine rebounds in a return to form from what we're used to seeing from Boogie.

It seems the Nuggets have found a great solution to back up their MVP, Nikola Jokic. That is in the midst of rumors that Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. could return to the lineup soon, making the Nuggets a true threat. In the meantime, they better watch out for New Orleans.

Regional restrictions may apply.