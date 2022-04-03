How to Watch Pelicans at Clippers

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday night in NBA action, an important game will go down between the Pelicans and Clippers with playoff implications on the line.

The 2021-22 NBA regular season is almost over and there are still quite a few great battles going on regarding playoff seeding. Especially in the Western Conference, things have gotten very tight between quite a few teams in the play-in tournament. One intriguing matchup to watch will feature the Pelicans traveling to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers.

How to Watch the New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA TV

Live stream the New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Clippers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Pelicans have compiled a 34-43 record. That has them ranked No. 9 in the Western Conference, and they are two games ahead of the Spurs and three games ahead of the Lakers. New Orleans controls its own playoff destiny and is coming off of a massive 114-111 win over the Lakers.

On the other side of this matchup, the Clippers are firmly entrenched as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoff picture. A play-in tournament berth is in store for the Clippers, who are 38-40 on the season. Los Angeles is fresh off of a big-time 153-119 win over the Bucks.

This is going to be a very fun and entertaining game to watch. While the Pelicans are still fighting hard for their playoff position, the Clippers would like to head into the playoffs with some momentum. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big win.

