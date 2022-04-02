How to Watch Pelicans at Lakers

On Friday night, the Pelicans will take on the Lakers in Los Angeles in a game with major playoff implications.

The 2021-22 NBA season is coming to a close, but the playoffs are primed and ready to get underway. With that in mind, there is still a major race going on for the final two spots in the Western Conference play-in tournament. One matchup with huge implications in that race will take place tonight between the Pelicans and Lakers.

How to Watch the New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA TV

Ahead of tonight's game, the Pelicans are currently in the play-in tournament as the No. 9 seed and are two games ahead of the Lakers. New Orleans could put a huge dagger in the hearts of the Lakers with a win tonight. Last time out, the Pelicans ended up defeating the Trail Blazers by a final score of 117-107.

On the other side of this matchup, the Lakers are on the outside looking in right now. They are tied with the Spurs for the last spot in the play-in tournament but are losing the tiebreaker. Los Angeles is coming off of a rough 122-109 loss to the Jazz in its last game and desperately needs to find a way to win tonight.

This is going to be must-watch basketball for fans tonight. Both of these teams are playing with a lot on the line and this game will have a playoff-type feel to it. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the massive win.

