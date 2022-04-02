How to Watch Pelicans at Lakers

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday night, the Pelicans will take on the Lakers in Los Angeles in a game with major playoff implications.

The 2021-22 NBA season is coming to a close, but the playoffs are primed and ready to get underway. With that in mind, there is still a major race going on for the final two spots in the Western Conference play-in tournament. One matchup with huge implications in that race will take place tonight between the Pelicans and Lakers.

How to Watch the New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA TV

Live stream the New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Pelicans are currently in the play-in tournament as the No. 9 seed and are two games ahead of the Lakers. New Orleans could put a huge dagger in the hearts of the Lakers with a win tonight. Last time out, the Pelicans ended up defeating the Trail Blazers by a final score of 117-107.

On the other side of this matchup, the Lakers are on the outside looking in right now. They are tied with the Spurs for the last spot in the play-in tournament but are losing the tiebreaker. Los Angeles is coming off of a rough 122-109 loss to the Jazz in its last game and desperately needs to find a way to win tonight.

This is going to be must-watch basketball for fans tonight. Both of these teams are playing with a lot on the line and this game will have a playoff-type feel to it. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the massive win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17978339
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans at Lakers

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
USATSI_17994126
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights at Kraken

By Evan Massey32 minutes ago
USATSI_17778862
College Softball

How to Watch Oregon at UCLA in College Softball

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battle in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the third quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff48 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff49 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) is fouled as he drives to the basket by Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) fight for a rebound in front of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) chase the loose ball during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy