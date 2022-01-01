How to Watch Pelicans at Bucks

Before the Milwaukee Bucks started their current five game winning streak, they lost a tough overtime game to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans (13-22) have won five of their last six games, including an overtime thriller over the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks (24-13). They are starting to get a rhythm after a brutal 3-16 start to the season. The Bucks are also in a great place, having won five games in a row and rolling.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Milwaukee Bucks today:

In their only game this season, the Pelicans won behind 62 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists from Ingram, Graham and Valanciunas:

The game earlier this month was great for the Pelicans, helping them jump start their recent quality play, but the Bucks were missing both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

Jrue Holiday went off for 40 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 steals nearly carrying the team to a win, but fell short.

The Pelicans looked like the team that they built over the summer (sans Zion Williamson of course) with Graham going 8-12 from three, Ingram filling up the stat sheet, Valanciunas scoring efficiently and Josh Hart (11 points, 15 rebounds and 9 assists) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (12 points and 4 assists) stepping up.

The Bucks will be at full strength tonight, so the Pelicans will need to find another gear tonight.

Over the past eight games the Pelicans have looked more like a potential play-off team in the Western Conference. During this stretch they are averaging 109.5 points (+5.8 points) and giving up 106.1 to their opponents (-4.3).

Across the board they are playing better and a win over the full strength Bucks would be a huge momentum boost and feather in their cap.

