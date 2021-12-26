How to Watch Pelicans at Thunder

Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    This season, the series is locked at 1-1 between the Pelicans and the Thunder. Sunday provides the opportunity for the two teams to break that tie.
    Author:

    The Pelicans (12-21) have dug themselves out of the basement of the NBA after a 3-16 start, going 9-5 in their last 14 games, including their current four-game winning streak. The winning streak started with a win over the Thunder (11-20), who have been inconsistent all season long.

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Oklahoma City Thunder today:

    Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

    Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Oklahoma City Thunder online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The trio of Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas and Devonte’ Graham combined for 68 points, 22 rebounds and 12 assists in a comeback win over the Thunder:

    In their last head-to-head game, Ingram went off for 34 points, eight rebounds and four assists on 11-for-21 shooting (11-of-15 from the line) for one of his best overall games of the season.

    During the 14 games where the Pelicans have found more of a rhythm, Ingram is putting up All-Star stats with 25.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game on 59-32-80 splits.

    Ingram is capable of putting up numbers, but the wins haven’t followed. Now, they are showing maturity and growth.

    On the other side, the star of the Thunder all season has been Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He is having a similar season to last year, his career-best, and has been great against the Pelicans putting up 28.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
