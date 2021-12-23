How to Watch Pelicans at Magic

The Pelicans are both looking to build winning streaks heading into this matchup against the Magic on Thursday night.

The Pelicans are on a three-game winning streak and have won four of their last five games. That includes a thrilling win against the Bucks in overtime, as well as coming off a convincing win at home against the Portland Trail Blazers. Now, they will be headed to Orlando to face the Magic and start a quick two-game road trip.

For most of the early part of the season, these two were fighting their way out of the bottom of their respective conferences. Now things are looking up for the Magic as well. They have won their last two games after winning one in their last 15 games. Their last two wins were not against pushovers either beating Atlanta and Brooklyn.

Certainly, the pandemic was a factor as the Pelicamns were missing seven players. Their game against the Raptors was postponed for similar reasons. Regardless they took care of business and they were understaffed against the Hawks after winning only five games up to that point.

The last time these two met was last season in April when the Pelicans won 135-100. The rosters are very different from that matchup and we'll see how much these winning streaks are legit from both teams as they are both no longer in last place in each conference. This game should be quite close on paper.

