How to Watch Pelicans at Magic

Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Pelicans are both looking to build winning streaks heading into this matchup against the Magic on Thursday night.
    Author:

    The Pelicans are on a three-game winning streak and have won four of their last five games. That includes a thrilling win against the Bucks in overtime, as well as coming off a convincing win at home against the Portland Trail Blazers. Now, they will be headed to Orlando to face the Magic and start a quick two-game road trip. 

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic:

    Date: Dec. 23, 2021

    Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

    Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    For most of the early part of the season, these two were fighting their way out of the bottom of their respective conferences. Now things are looking up for the Magic as well. They have won their last two games after winning one in their last 15 games. Their last two wins were not against pushovers either beating Atlanta and Brooklyn.

    Certainly, the pandemic was a factor as the Pelicamns were missing seven players. Their game against the Raptors was postponed for similar reasons. Regardless they took care of business and they were understaffed against the Hawks after winning only five games up to that point. 

    The last time these two met was last season in April when the Pelicans won 135-100. The rosters are very different from that matchup and we'll see how much these winning streaks are legit from both teams as they are both no longer in last place in each conference. This game should be quite close on paper. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 3, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dribbles as Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Magic

    just now
    Nov 6, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) fouls Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at 76ers

    7 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Pacers

    7 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) passes the ball in front of Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Knicks

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_17248590
    College Football

    How to Watch the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Florida

    7 minutes ago
    butler
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Butler vs. St. John's

    37 minutes ago
    Michigan State Spartans guard Max Christie shoots past Butler Bulldogs guard Jair Bolden on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Ncaa Basketball Ini 1117 Ncaa Men S Basketball Michigan State At Butler Syndication The Indianapolis Star
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    37 minutes ago
    Michigan State Spartans guard Max Christie shoots past Butler Bulldogs guard Jair Bolden on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Ncaa Basketball Ini 1117 Ncaa Men S Basketball Michigan State At Butler Syndication The Indianapolis Star
    College Basketball

    Butler vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    37 minutes ago
    north texas
    College Football

    How to Watch the Frisco Football Classic: North Texas vs. Miami (OH)

    3 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy