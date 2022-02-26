How to Watch Pelicans at Suns

Can point guard Devin Booker lead the Suns to a second straight win? They take on the Pelicans on Friday night.

The Suns (49-10) sit at the top of the NBA and are an absolute buzzsaw when fully healthy. But with Chris Paul out for what could be the remainder of the regular season, it is Devin Booker’s time to show out. Booker is already an MVP candidate but is being vastly overlooked by most pundits. He will be undeniable if this new point-guard version of his game keeps Phoenix at the top of the standings in the NBA with the Pelicans (23-36) next on deck.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Booker went for 25 points, 12 assists, five rebounds and six steals in his debut as point guard for Phoenix with Paul out:

This season, Booker is not having the gaudiest statistical season by his standards, but he is playing the best defense of his career and shooting the ball more efficiently with this Phoenix team that is eyeing a championship.

Booker’s career-high in assists came in 2018-2019 when he dished out 14 assists in a loss to the Wizards in a ridiculous 146-149 game.

He is going to control the ball more and be more responsible for setting the offense, making his teammates happy with his playmaking. That is not what Booker is known for, but he clearly has the skill and talent to lead the team in any capacity.

On the other side for New Orleans, the Pelicans are dealing with more Zion Williamson drama, but have a new star on the perimeter in C.J. McCollum taking pressure off Brandon Ingram, scoring, spacing and making plays.

This New Orleans team has the talent and potential to make a push for the play-in tournament while Phoenix is eyeing a championship.

Regional restrictions may apply.