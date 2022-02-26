How to Watch Pelicans at Suns

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Can point guard Devin Booker lead the Suns to a second straight win? They take on the Pelicans on Friday night.

The Suns (49-10) sit at the top of the NBA and are an absolute buzzsaw when fully healthy. But with Chris Paul out for what could be the remainder of the regular season, it is Devin Booker’s time to show out. Booker is already an MVP candidate but is being vastly overlooked by most pundits. He will be undeniable if this new point-guard version of his game keeps Phoenix at the top of the standings in the NBA with the Pelicans (23-36) next on deck.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Booker went for 25 points, 12 assists, five rebounds and six steals in his debut as point guard for Phoenix with Paul out:

This season, Booker is not having the gaudiest statistical season by his standards, but he is playing the best defense of his career and shooting the ball more efficiently with this Phoenix team that is eyeing a championship.

Booker’s career-high in assists came in 2018-2019 when he dished out 14 assists in a loss to the Wizards in a ridiculous 146-149 game.

He is going to control the ball more and be more responsible for setting the offense, making his teammates happy with his playmaking. That is not what Booker is known for, but he clearly has the skill and talent to lead the team in any capacity.

On the other side for New Orleans, the Pelicans are dealing with more Zion Williamson drama, but have a new star on the perimeter in C.J. McCollum taking pressure off Brandon Ingram, scoring, spacing and making plays.

This New Orleans team has the talent and potential to make a push for the play-in tournament while Phoenix is eyeing a championship.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 7
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 19, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) looks to make a save on Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
51 seconds ago
Feb 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and goaltender Ville Husso (35) celebrate after the Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
51 seconds ago
USATSI_17762111
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans at Suns

By Kristofer Habbas
51 seconds ago
USATSI_15851819
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Jazz

By Ben Macaluso
51 seconds ago
Feb 17, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) fouls New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
51 seconds ago
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) looses control of the ball as he is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Kent Bazemore (9) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
51 seconds ago
Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
51 seconds ago
Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) holds the trophy after winning the Skills Challenge during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
51 seconds ago
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
51 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy