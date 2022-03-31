How to Watch Pelicans at Trail Blazers

CJ McCollum will be back in Portland on Wednesday to face his old team as the Blazers take on the Pelicans.

After spending his entire career with the Trail Blazers, CJ McCollum was traded to the Pelicans prior to the recent trade deadline. Now, he'll be wearing a different uniform as he returns to Portland.

Two teams that have struggled for most of the season, this will be an interesting matchup between two Western Conference opponents.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

Game Date: Mar. 30, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live Stream: You can stream New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Trail Blazers are facing a ton of injuries, to the point that the majority of their active roster are not typical NBA players. As such, they've lost four-straight games including eight of their last 10.

While the level of play in Portland currently isn't as high as it has been for the past several years, the future is still bright. When next season comes around, this team could be back in the playoffs with Damian Lillard returning to action and a ton of assets to make moves in the offseason.

Although they've been without Zion Williamson all season, the Pelicans have still been solid. To this point, they're the ninth seed in the Western Conference at 32-43. With the firepower offensively to make a splash in the play-in tournament, anything could happen.

Since coming to New Orleans, McCollum has averaged 25.9 points, 6.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds through 19 games. He's been a huge reason the Pelicans have been able to go .500 over their last 10 contests.

McCollum has been spectacular for the Pelicans since joining the team. As they look to build a core that can contend moving forward, he's another key piece of the roster.

Regional restrictions may apply.