How to Watch Pelicans at Spurs

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pelicans and Spurs collide with a Western Conference play-in berth potentially at stake

Just by going 5-5 over their last 10 games, the Pelicans (28-41) have closed to within a game of the Lakers for ninth place in the Western Conference play-in race. Meanwhile, the struggling Spurs (27-43) righted the ship with a win on Wednesday and trails New Orleans by 1.5 games for the final spot in the pre-playoff tourney.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at San Antonio Spurs Today:

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Live stream the New Orleans Pelicans at San Antonio Spurs game with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pelicans haven't reached the postseason since 2018 but are 27-29 since a disastrous 1-12 start under first-year coach Willie Green. However, New Orleans has squandered a chance to make up more ground on LA by losing five of its last six.

That includes a 131-115 loss at home on Tuesday night to Phoenix, the NBA's best team. The Pelicans were defenseless, allowing the Suns to hit 54.4% overall and 52.9% (18-of-34) from deep. Rookie Herbert Jones led NOLA with 22 points and recently acquired CJ McCollum added 21.

The Pelicans haven't had All-Star Zion Williamson this season because of a broken foot and he's been joined on the sidelines by Brandon Ingram (hamstring).

San Antonio announced Wednesday that stretch 4 Doug McDermott will miss the rest of the season with an ankle sprain, while Romeo Langford is day-to-day with a hamstring strain. 

Lonnie Walker IV hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining to lift the Spurs past the Thunder on Wednesday night, 122-120. Dejounte Murray finished with 26 points and 12 assists, while Keldon Johnson dropped in 22 and Walker went for 20.

San Antonio can win the season series from the Pelicans after taking the first two meetings. They posted a 112-97 win at home on Dec. 12 and won in New Orleans 124-114 on Feb. 12.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

New Orleans Pelicans at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 8
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Feb 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
