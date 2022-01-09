How to Watch Pelicans at Raptors

The West travels to the East as the conferences collide on Sunday with the Raptors hosting the Pelicans.

The Pelicans find themselves near the bottom of the Western Conference with a record of 14-25. They have been outscored by their opponents on average by five points per game.

Through 36 games this season, the Raptors find themselves over .500 at 19-17. That record is good enough for No. 7 in the Eastern Conference which currently has them at a play-in game in the playoffs.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Toronto Raptors Today:



Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

New Orleans, still without Zion Williamson, has the leading scorer in this game with Brandon Ingram averaging 22.6 points per game, a mark that's less than one point higher than Toronto's Fred VanVleet who is averaging 21.7 points.

Both of those two also lead their respective teams in assists with VanVleet getting the better of Ingram in this category 6.8 to 5.0 assists per game.

Toronto is projected to win this game by a spread of -8.5, which is just a little higher than New Orleans's average losses. It has a money line of -375 while New Orleans is +290. The projected point total in this game is Over/Under 221.5 points.

