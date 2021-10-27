Oct 23, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (2-1) face the New Orleans Pelicans (1-3) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Hawks

Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Hawks

Last year, the Hawks put up 113.7 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 114.9 the Pelicans allowed.

When Atlanta put up more than 114.9 points last season, it went 29-7.

When New Orleans allowed fewer than 113.7 points last season, it went 22-11.

The Pelicans' 114.6 points per game last year were just 3.2 more points than the 111.4 the Hawks allowed.

When it scored more than 111.4 points last season, New Orleans went 27-17.

Atlanta's record was 32-11 when it gave up fewer than 114.6 points last season.

The Hawks shot 46.8% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Pelicans allowed to opponents.

Atlanta went 24-11 when it shot higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Pelicans shot 47.7% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 46.3% the Hawks' opponents shot last season.

Last season, New Orleans had a 24-19 record in games the team collectively shot above 46.3% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young put up 25.3 points per game last season to go with 9.4 assists.

Clint Capela hauled in an average of 14.3 boards in each contest while scoring 15.2 points per game last season.

Young knocked down 2.2 threes per game a season ago.

Delon Wright and Capela were defensive standouts last season, with Wright averaging 1.6 steals per game and Capela collecting 2.0 blocks per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Zion Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game last season.

Jonas Valanciunas grabbed 12.5 rebounds per game, while Devonte' Graham notched 5.4 assists per contest.

Graham hit an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Williamson and Valanciunas were defensive standouts last season, with Williamson averaging 0.9 steals per game and Valanciunas collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/21/2021 Mavericks W 113-87 Home 10/23/2021 Cavaliers L 101-95 Away 10/25/2021 Pistons W 122-104 Home 10/27/2021 Pelicans - Away 10/28/2021 Wizards - Away 10/30/2021 76ers - Away 11/1/2021 Wizards - Home 11/3/2021 Nets - Away 11/4/2021 Jazz - Home

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule