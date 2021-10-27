Publish date:
How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (2-1) face the New Orleans Pelicans (1-3) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Hawks
- Last year, the Hawks put up 113.7 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 114.9 the Pelicans allowed.
- When Atlanta put up more than 114.9 points last season, it went 29-7.
- When New Orleans allowed fewer than 113.7 points last season, it went 22-11.
- The Pelicans' 114.6 points per game last year were just 3.2 more points than the 111.4 the Hawks allowed.
- When it scored more than 111.4 points last season, New Orleans went 27-17.
- Atlanta's record was 32-11 when it gave up fewer than 114.6 points last season.
- The Hawks shot 46.8% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Pelicans allowed to opponents.
- Atlanta went 24-11 when it shot higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Pelicans shot 47.7% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 46.3% the Hawks' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, New Orleans had a 24-19 record in games the team collectively shot above 46.3% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young put up 25.3 points per game last season to go with 9.4 assists.
- Clint Capela hauled in an average of 14.3 boards in each contest while scoring 15.2 points per game last season.
- Young knocked down 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
- Delon Wright and Capela were defensive standouts last season, with Wright averaging 1.6 steals per game and Capela collecting 2.0 blocks per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Zion Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game last season.
- Jonas Valanciunas grabbed 12.5 rebounds per game, while Devonte' Graham notched 5.4 assists per contest.
- Graham hit an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Williamson and Valanciunas were defensive standouts last season, with Williamson averaging 0.9 steals per game and Valanciunas collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/21/2021
Mavericks
W 113-87
Home
10/23/2021
Cavaliers
L 101-95
Away
10/25/2021
Pistons
W 122-104
Home
10/27/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
10/28/2021
Wizards
-
Away
10/30/2021
76ers
-
Away
11/1/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/3/2021
Nets
-
Away
11/4/2021
Jazz
-
Home
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
76ers
L 117-97
Home
10/22/2021
Bulls
L 128-112
Away
10/23/2021
Timberwolves
L 96-89
Away
10/25/2021
Timberwolves
W 107-98
Away
10/27/2021
Hawks
-
Home
10/29/2021
Kings
-
Home
10/30/2021
Knicks
-
Home
11/2/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/3/2021
Kings
-
Away
11/5/2021
Warriors
-
Away
How To Watch
October
27
2021
Atlanta Hawks at New Orleans Pelicans
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
