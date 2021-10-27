    • October 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 23, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (2-1) face the New Orleans Pelicans (1-3) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Hawks

    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Hawks

    • Last year, the Hawks put up 113.7 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 114.9 the Pelicans allowed.
    • When Atlanta put up more than 114.9 points last season, it went 29-7.
    • When New Orleans allowed fewer than 113.7 points last season, it went 22-11.
    • The Pelicans' 114.6 points per game last year were just 3.2 more points than the 111.4 the Hawks allowed.
    • When it scored more than 111.4 points last season, New Orleans went 27-17.
    • Atlanta's record was 32-11 when it gave up fewer than 114.6 points last season.
    • The Hawks shot 46.8% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Pelicans allowed to opponents.
    • Atlanta went 24-11 when it shot higher than 46.9% from the field.
    • The Pelicans shot 47.7% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 46.3% the Hawks' opponents shot last season.
    • Last season, New Orleans had a 24-19 record in games the team collectively shot above 46.3% from the field.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young put up 25.3 points per game last season to go with 9.4 assists.
    • Clint Capela hauled in an average of 14.3 boards in each contest while scoring 15.2 points per game last season.
    • Young knocked down 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
    • Delon Wright and Capela were defensive standouts last season, with Wright averaging 1.6 steals per game and Capela collecting 2.0 blocks per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Zion Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game last season.
    • Jonas Valanciunas grabbed 12.5 rebounds per game, while Devonte' Graham notched 5.4 assists per contest.
    • Graham hit an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Williamson and Valanciunas were defensive standouts last season, with Williamson averaging 0.9 steals per game and Valanciunas collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/21/2021

    Mavericks

    W 113-87

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 101-95

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Pistons

    W 122-104

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    76ers

    L 117-97

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Bulls

    L 128-112

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 96-89

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 107-98

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    27
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
