New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (35-35) will look to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (29-41) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Hawks

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Hawks

Hawks vs Pelicans Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hawks

-3.5

233 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Pelicans

  • The Hawks record 112.9 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 109.9 the Pelicans give up.
  • Atlanta is 31-15 when scoring more than 109.9 points.
  • When New Orleans gives up fewer than 112.9 points, it is 27-16.
  • The Pelicans put up an average of 108.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 112.1 the Hawks give up to opponents.
  • New Orleans is 16-8 when it scores more than 112.1 points.
  • Atlanta is 19-11 when it gives up fewer than 108.5 points.
  • The Pelicans are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 21st.
  • The Hawks average 10 offensive boards per game, 1.6 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
  • The Pelicans are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 18th.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 28.0 points and distributing 9.5 assists.
  • Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 11.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.
  • Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • Delon Wright and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Wright leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • Brandon Ingram collects 22.8 points and tacks on 5.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Jonas Valanciunas grabs 11.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 17.9 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
  • Devonte' Graham makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
  • New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 0.8 per game.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

New Orleans Pelicans at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
