New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Mar 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (35-35) will look to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (29-41) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Hawks

Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Hawks

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -3.5 233 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Pelicans

The Hawks record 112.9 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 109.9 the Pelicans give up.

Atlanta is 31-15 when scoring more than 109.9 points.

When New Orleans gives up fewer than 112.9 points, it is 27-16.

The Pelicans put up an average of 108.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 112.1 the Hawks give up to opponents.

New Orleans is 16-8 when it scores more than 112.1 points.

Atlanta is 19-11 when it gives up fewer than 108.5 points.

The Pelicans are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 21st.

The Hawks average 10 offensive boards per game, 1.6 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 18th.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 28.0 points and distributing 9.5 assists.

Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 11.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.

Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Delon Wright and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Wright leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch