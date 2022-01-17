Jan 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) holds his son Deuce after defeating the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (22-22) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (16-27) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at TD Garden. The game airs at 12:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Celtics

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Celtics

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -6.5 216.5 points

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Pelicans

The Celtics put up just 2.5 fewer points per game (107.7) than the Pelicans give up (110.2).

Boston has a 12-6 record when putting up more than 110.2 points.

New Orleans has a 13-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.7 points.

The Pelicans put up an average of 105.9 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 106.0 the Celtics allow.

New Orleans is 13-10 when it scores more than 106.0 points.

Boston's record is 14-4 when it allows fewer than 105.9 points.

The Pelicans are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at ninth.

The Celtics average 10.9 offensive rebounds per game, 1.1 rebounds less than the Pelicans.

The Celtics are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.2 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.3 assists per game.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch