How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (22-22) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (16-27) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at TD Garden. The game airs at 12:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: TD Garden
Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Celtics
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Celtics
-6.5
216.5 points
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Pelicans
- The Celtics put up just 2.5 fewer points per game (107.7) than the Pelicans give up (110.2).
- Boston has a 12-6 record when putting up more than 110.2 points.
- New Orleans has a 13-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.7 points.
- The Pelicans put up an average of 105.9 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 106.0 the Celtics allow.
- New Orleans is 13-10 when it scores more than 106.0 points.
- Boston's record is 14-4 when it allows fewer than 105.9 points.
- The Pelicans are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at ninth.
- The Celtics average 10.9 offensive rebounds per game, 1.1 rebounds less than the Pelicans.
- The Celtics are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
- Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.2 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.3 assists per game.
- The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram's points (22.9 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.
- Jonas Valanciunas is at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard with 12.0 rebounds per game. He also notches 18.3 points and tacks on 2.4 assists per game.
- Devonte' Graham knocks down 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
- New Orleans' leader in steals and blocks is Herbert Jones with 1.4 steals and 1.0 block per game.
