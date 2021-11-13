How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (1-11) aim to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (8-4) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Nets
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Nets
- The 106.6 points per game the Nets record are 5.3 fewer points than the Pelicans allow (111.9).
- Brooklyn has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 111.9 points.
- New Orleans is 1-2 when allowing fewer than 106.6 points.
- The Pelicans put up only 2.9 fewer points per game (100.5) than the Nets give up (103.4).
- New Orleans is 1-3 when it scores more than 103.4 points.
- Brooklyn is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 100.5 points.
- The Nets are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 47.5% the Pelicans allow to opponents.
- Brooklyn has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.
- This season, New Orleans has a 1-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.3% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Nets is Kevin Durant, who averages 29.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- James Harden is Brooklyn's best passer, distributing 8.8 assists per game while scoring 18.2 PPG.
- Harden makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Jonas Valanciunas sits on top of the Pelicans leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 20.0 points and 14.0 rebounds per game.
- Devonte' Graham's assist statline leads New Orleans; he records 5.5 assists per game.
- Graham makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
- Graham (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/3/2021
Hawks
W 117-108
Home
11/5/2021
Pistons
W 96-90
Away
11/7/2021
Raptors
W 116-103
Away
11/8/2021
Bulls
L 118-95
Away
11/10/2021
Magic
W 123-90
Away
11/12/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
11/14/2021
Thunder
-
Away
11/16/2021
Warriors
-
Home
11/17/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
11/19/2021
Magic
-
Home
11/22/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/2/2021
Suns
L 112-100
Away
11/3/2021
Kings
L 112-99
Away
11/5/2021
Warriors
L 126-85
Away
11/8/2021
Mavericks
L 108-92
Away
11/10/2021
Thunder
L 108-100
Home
11/12/2021
Nets
-
Home
11/13/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
11/15/2021
Wizards
-
Away
11/17/2021
Heat
-
Away
11/19/2021
Clippers
-
Home
11/20/2021
Pacers
-
Away