    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) tries to block. Shot by New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (1-11) aim to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (8-4) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Nets

    • Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Smoothie King Center
    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Nets

    • The 106.6 points per game the Nets record are 5.3 fewer points than the Pelicans allow (111.9).
    • Brooklyn has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 111.9 points.
    • New Orleans is 1-2 when allowing fewer than 106.6 points.
    • The Pelicans put up only 2.9 fewer points per game (100.5) than the Nets give up (103.4).
    • New Orleans is 1-3 when it scores more than 103.4 points.
    • Brooklyn is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 100.5 points.
    • The Nets are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 47.5% the Pelicans allow to opponents.
    • Brooklyn has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.
    • This season, New Orleans has a 1-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.3% from the field.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Nets is Kevin Durant, who averages 29.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
    • James Harden is Brooklyn's best passer, distributing 8.8 assists per game while scoring 18.2 PPG.
    • Harden makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
    • Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Jonas Valanciunas sits on top of the Pelicans leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 20.0 points and 14.0 rebounds per game.
    • Devonte' Graham's assist statline leads New Orleans; he records 5.5 assists per game.
    • Graham makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
    • Graham (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Nets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/3/2021

    Hawks

    W 117-108

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Pistons

    W 96-90

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Raptors

    W 116-103

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Bulls

    L 118-95

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Magic

    W 123-90

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/2/2021

    Suns

    L 112-100

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Kings

    L 112-99

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Warriors

    L 126-85

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Mavericks

    L 108-92

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Thunder

    L 108-100

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

