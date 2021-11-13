Nov 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) tries to block. Shot by New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (1-11) aim to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (8-4) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Nets

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Nets

The 106.6 points per game the Nets record are 5.3 fewer points than the Pelicans allow (111.9).

Brooklyn has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 111.9 points.

New Orleans is 1-2 when allowing fewer than 106.6 points.

The Pelicans put up only 2.9 fewer points per game (100.5) than the Nets give up (103.4).

New Orleans is 1-3 when it scores more than 103.4 points.

Brooklyn is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 100.5 points.

The Nets are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 47.5% the Pelicans allow to opponents.

Brooklyn has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.

This season, New Orleans has a 1-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.3% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Nets is Kevin Durant, who averages 29.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

James Harden is Brooklyn's best passer, distributing 8.8 assists per game while scoring 18.2 PPG.

Harden makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas sits on top of the Pelicans leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 20.0 points and 14.0 rebounds per game.

Devonte' Graham's assist statline leads New Orleans; he records 5.5 assists per game.

Graham makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.

Graham (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/3/2021 Hawks W 117-108 Home 11/5/2021 Pistons W 96-90 Away 11/7/2021 Raptors W 116-103 Away 11/8/2021 Bulls L 118-95 Away 11/10/2021 Magic W 123-90 Away 11/12/2021 Pelicans - Away 11/14/2021 Thunder - Away 11/16/2021 Warriors - Home 11/17/2021 Cavaliers - Home 11/19/2021 Magic - Home 11/22/2021 Cavaliers - Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule