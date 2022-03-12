Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (27-39) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (32-35) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Smoothie King Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Hornets

  • Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Smoothie King Center
  • Arena: Smoothie King Center

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Hornets

  • The 114.2 points per game the Hornets average are only 4.8 more points than the Pelicans allow (109.4).
  • Charlotte is 24-15 when scoring more than 109.4 points.
  • New Orleans is 26-18 when giving up fewer than 114.2 points.
  • The Pelicans' 107.7 points per game are 7.2 fewer points than the 114.9 the Hornets allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 114.9 points, New Orleans is 11-3.
  • Charlotte has a 16-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.7 points.
  • This season, the Hornets have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have hit.
  • Charlotte is 19-10 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
  • The Pelicans' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hornets have given up to their opponents.
  • New Orleans has put together a 15-9 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.4% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • The Hornets scoring leader is Miles Bridges, who averages 19.8 per contest to go with 7.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
  • Mason Plumlee is Charlotte's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.1 per game, while LaMelo Ball is its best passer, averaging 7.3 assists in each contest.
  • The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
  • Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • Brandon Ingram's points (22.8 per game) and assists (5.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.
  • Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 11.5 rebounds, 17.8 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
  • Devonte' Graham hits 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
  • New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 0.9 per game.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/28/2022

Bucks

L 130-106

Away

3/2/2022

Cavaliers

W 119-98

Away

3/5/2022

Spurs

W 123-117

Home

3/8/2022

Nets

L 132-121

Home

3/9/2022

Celtics

L 115-101

Home

3/11/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/14/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/16/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/19/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/21/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

3/23/2022

Knicks

-

Home

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/2/2022

Kings

W 125-95

Home

3/4/2022

Jazz

W 124-90

Home

3/6/2022

Nuggets

L 138-130

Away

3/8/2022

Grizzlies

L 132-111

Away

3/9/2022

Magic

L 108-102

Home

3/11/2022

Hornets

-

Home

3/13/2022

Rockets

-

Home

3/15/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/18/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/20/2022

Hawks

-

Away

3/21/2022

Hornets

-

Away

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Charlotte Hornets at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

