How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (27-39) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (32-35) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Smoothie King Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Hornets
- The 114.2 points per game the Hornets average are only 4.8 more points than the Pelicans allow (109.4).
- Charlotte is 24-15 when scoring more than 109.4 points.
- New Orleans is 26-18 when giving up fewer than 114.2 points.
- The Pelicans' 107.7 points per game are 7.2 fewer points than the 114.9 the Hornets allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 114.9 points, New Orleans is 11-3.
- Charlotte has a 16-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.7 points.
- This season, the Hornets have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have hit.
- Charlotte is 19-10 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Pelicans' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hornets have given up to their opponents.
- New Orleans has put together a 15-9 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.4% from the field.
Hornets Players to Watch
- The Hornets scoring leader is Miles Bridges, who averages 19.8 per contest to go with 7.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
- Mason Plumlee is Charlotte's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.1 per game, while LaMelo Ball is its best passer, averaging 7.3 assists in each contest.
- The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
- Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram's points (22.8 per game) and assists (5.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.
- Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 11.5 rebounds, 17.8 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
- Devonte' Graham hits 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
- New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 0.9 per game.
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/28/2022
Bucks
L 130-106
Away
3/2/2022
Cavaliers
W 119-98
Away
3/5/2022
Spurs
W 123-117
Home
3/8/2022
Nets
L 132-121
Home
3/9/2022
Celtics
L 115-101
Home
3/11/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/14/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/16/2022
Hawks
-
Home
3/19/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/21/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
3/23/2022
Knicks
-
Home
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/2/2022
Kings
W 125-95
Home
3/4/2022
Jazz
W 124-90
Home
3/6/2022
Nuggets
L 138-130
Away
3/8/2022
Grizzlies
L 132-111
Away
3/9/2022
Magic
L 108-102
Home
3/11/2022
Hornets
-
Home
3/13/2022
Rockets
-
Home
3/15/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/18/2022
Spurs
-
Away
3/20/2022
Hawks
-
Away
3/21/2022
Hornets
-
Away