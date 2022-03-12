Mar 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (27-39) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (32-35) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Smoothie King Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Hornets

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Hornets

The 114.2 points per game the Hornets average are only 4.8 more points than the Pelicans allow (109.4).

Charlotte is 24-15 when scoring more than 109.4 points.

New Orleans is 26-18 when giving up fewer than 114.2 points.

The Pelicans' 107.7 points per game are 7.2 fewer points than the 114.9 the Hornets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 114.9 points, New Orleans is 11-3.

Charlotte has a 16-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.7 points.

This season, the Hornets have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have hit.

Charlotte is 19-10 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Pelicans' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hornets have given up to their opponents.

New Orleans has put together a 15-9 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.4% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

The Hornets scoring leader is Miles Bridges, who averages 19.8 per contest to go with 7.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Mason Plumlee is Charlotte's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.1 per game, while LaMelo Ball is its best passer, averaging 7.3 assists in each contest.

The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who makes 3.1 threes per game.

Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram's points (22.8 per game) and assists (5.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.

Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 11.5 rebounds, 17.8 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.

Devonte' Graham hits 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.

New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 0.9 per game.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/28/2022 Bucks L 130-106 Away 3/2/2022 Cavaliers W 119-98 Away 3/5/2022 Spurs W 123-117 Home 3/8/2022 Nets L 132-121 Home 3/9/2022 Celtics L 115-101 Home 3/11/2022 Pelicans - Away 3/14/2022 Thunder - Away 3/16/2022 Hawks - Home 3/19/2022 Mavericks - Home 3/21/2022 Pelicans - Home 3/23/2022 Knicks - Home

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule