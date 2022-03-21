Mar 18, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) dribbles by New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (36-35) aim to build on a four-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (30-41) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Spectrum Center. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Hornets

Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022

Monday, March 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Hornets

Favorite Spread Total Hornets -6 233.5 points

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Pelicans

The Hornets score 5.2 more points per game (115.1) than the Pelicans allow (109.9).

When Charlotte totals more than 109.9 points, it is 28-15.

New Orleans has a 29-19 record when giving up fewer than 115.1 points.

The Pelicans score 6.1 fewer points per game (108.6) than the Hornets allow their opponents to score (114.7).

New Orleans is 14-5 when it scores more than 114.7 points.

Charlotte's record is 20-2 when it gives up fewer than 108.6 points.

The Pelicans are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 12th.

The Hornets' 10.9 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Pelicans pull down per game (11.7).

The Hornets are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank third.

Hornets Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Hornets this season is Miles Bridges, who averages 20.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

Mason Plumlee leads Charlotte in rebounding, averaging 8.0 per game, while LaMelo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.4 in each contest.

The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who makes 3.2 threes per game.

The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bridges, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch