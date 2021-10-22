New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

Oct 20, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) is fouled by Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) going to the basket during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (1-0) battle the New Orleans Pelicans (0-1) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Bulls

Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021

Friday, October 22, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Bulls

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -6 222.5 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Pelicans

Last year, the 111.0 points per game the Bulls recorded were just 3.9 fewer points than the Pelicans gave up (114.9).

Chicago went 20-11 last season when scoring more than 114.9 points.

New Orleans had a 19-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.

The Pelicans put up an average of 114.6 points per game last year, only 2.9 more points than the 111.7 the Bulls gave up to opponents.

New Orleans went 27-17 last season when it scored more than 111.7 points.

Chicago went 26-15 last season when it gave up fewer than 114.6 points.

The Pelicans ranked third in rebounding in the NBA. The Bulls finished 11th.

The Bulls averaged 9.6 offensive boards per game, 2.1 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.

The Pelicans were the top offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Bulls finished 18th.

Bulls Players to Watch

Zach LaVine averaged 27.5 points per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game last season.

Nikola Vucevic averaged 11.7 boards per game and DeMar DeRozan dished out 6.9 assists per game.

LaVine knocked down 3.5 threes per game a season ago.

Lonzo Ball and Derrick Jones Jr. were defensive standouts last season, with Ball averaging 1.5 steals per game and Jones collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

