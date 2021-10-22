New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    • October 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 20, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) is fouled by Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) going to the basket during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bulls (1-0) battle the New Orleans Pelicans (0-1) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Bulls

    • Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: United Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Bulls

    Bulls vs Pelicans Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bulls

    -6

    222.5 points

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Pelicans

    • Last year, the 111.0 points per game the Bulls recorded were just 3.9 fewer points than the Pelicans gave up (114.9).
    • Chicago went 20-11 last season when scoring more than 114.9 points.
    • New Orleans had a 19-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.
    • The Pelicans put up an average of 114.6 points per game last year, only 2.9 more points than the 111.7 the Bulls gave up to opponents.
    • New Orleans went 27-17 last season when it scored more than 111.7 points.
    • Chicago went 26-15 last season when it gave up fewer than 114.6 points.
    • The Pelicans ranked third in rebounding in the NBA. The Bulls finished 11th.
    • The Bulls averaged 9.6 offensive boards per game, 2.1 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
    • The Pelicans were the top offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Bulls finished 18th.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • Zach LaVine averaged 27.5 points per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game last season.
    • Nikola Vucevic averaged 11.7 boards per game and DeMar DeRozan dished out 6.9 assists per game.
    • LaVine knocked down 3.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Lonzo Ball and Derrick Jones Jr. were defensive standouts last season, with Ball averaging 1.5 steals per game and Jones collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Zion Williamson put up 27.0 points per game last season to go with 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
    • Jonas Valanciunas averaged 12.5 boards per game and Devonte' Graham dished out 5.4 assists per game.
    • Graham hit an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Williamson and Valanciunas were defensive standouts last season, with Williamson averaging 0.9 steals per game and Valanciunas collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

