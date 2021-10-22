New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (1-0) battle the New Orleans Pelicans (0-1) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: United Center
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Bulls
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bulls
-6
222.5 points
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Pelicans
- Last year, the 111.0 points per game the Bulls recorded were just 3.9 fewer points than the Pelicans gave up (114.9).
- Chicago went 20-11 last season when scoring more than 114.9 points.
- New Orleans had a 19-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Pelicans put up an average of 114.6 points per game last year, only 2.9 more points than the 111.7 the Bulls gave up to opponents.
- New Orleans went 27-17 last season when it scored more than 111.7 points.
- Chicago went 26-15 last season when it gave up fewer than 114.6 points.
- The Pelicans ranked third in rebounding in the NBA. The Bulls finished 11th.
- The Bulls averaged 9.6 offensive boards per game, 2.1 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
- The Pelicans were the top offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Bulls finished 18th.
Bulls Players to Watch
- Zach LaVine averaged 27.5 points per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game last season.
- Nikola Vucevic averaged 11.7 boards per game and DeMar DeRozan dished out 6.9 assists per game.
- LaVine knocked down 3.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Lonzo Ball and Derrick Jones Jr. were defensive standouts last season, with Ball averaging 1.5 steals per game and Jones collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Zion Williamson put up 27.0 points per game last season to go with 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
- Jonas Valanciunas averaged 12.5 boards per game and Devonte' Graham dished out 5.4 assists per game.
- Graham hit an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Williamson and Valanciunas were defensive standouts last season, with Williamson averaging 0.9 steals per game and Valanciunas collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
