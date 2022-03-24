New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (42-30) hope to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (30-42) on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Bulls

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Smoothie King Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Bulls

  • The 108.5 points per game the Pelicans record are the same as the Bulls allow.
  • New Orleans is 18-11 when scoring more than 111.2 points.
  • Chicago has a 24-4 record when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.
  • The Bulls average just 1.9 more points per game (111.8) than the Pelicans allow their opponents to score (109.9).
  • Chicago is 32-10 when it scores more than 109.9 points.
  • New Orleans is 26-13 when it allows fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Pelicans make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (47%).
  • In games New Orleans shoots better than 47% from the field, it is 16-10 overall.
  • This season, Chicago has a 29-12 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.6% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Pelicans is Jonas Valanciunas, who accumulates 18.1 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
  • Devonte' Graham is New Orleans' best passer, dishing out 4.4 assists per game while scoring 12.3 PPG.
  • Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • Herbert Jones is New Orleans' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Valanciunas leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeMar DeRozan averages 27.6 points and adds five assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.3 rebounds per game. He also notches 18 points and adds 3.3 assists per game.
  • Zach LaVine is consistent from three-point range and leads the Bulls with 2.8 made threes per game.
  • Vucevic's steals (one steal per game) and blocks (one block per game) lead Chicago on defense.

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/13/2022

Rockets

W 130-105

Home

3/15/2022

Suns

L 131-115

Home

3/18/2022

Spurs

W 124-91

Away

3/20/2022

Hawks

W 117-112

Away

3/21/2022

Hornets

L 106-103

Away

3/24/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/26/2022

Spurs

-

Home

3/27/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/30/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

4/1/2022

Lakers

-

Away

4/3/2022

Clippers

-

Away

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/14/2022

Kings

L 112-103

Away

3/16/2022

Jazz

L 125-110

Away

3/18/2022

Suns

L 129-102

Away

3/21/2022

Raptors

W 113-99

Home

3/22/2022

Bucks

L 126-98

Away

3/24/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/26/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/28/2022

Knicks

-

Away

3/29/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/31/2022

Clippers

-

Home

4/2/2022

Heat

-

Home

How To Watch

March
24
2022

Chicago Bulls at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
