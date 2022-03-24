New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Chicago Bulls (42-30) hope to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (30-42) on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Bulls

Game Day: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Thursday, March 24, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Bulls

The 108.5 points per game the Pelicans record are the same as the Bulls allow.

New Orleans is 18-11 when scoring more than 111.2 points.

Chicago has a 24-4 record when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.

The Bulls average just 1.9 more points per game (111.8) than the Pelicans allow their opponents to score (109.9).

Chicago is 32-10 when it scores more than 109.9 points.

New Orleans is 26-13 when it allows fewer than 111.8 points.

The Pelicans make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (47%).

In games New Orleans shoots better than 47% from the field, it is 16-10 overall.

This season, Chicago has a 29-12 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.6% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Pelicans is Jonas Valanciunas, who accumulates 18.1 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Devonte' Graham is New Orleans' best passer, dishing out 4.4 assists per game while scoring 12.3 PPG.

Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Herbert Jones is New Orleans' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Valanciunas leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan averages 27.6 points and adds five assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards in those statistics.

Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.3 rebounds per game. He also notches 18 points and adds 3.3 assists per game.

Zach LaVine is consistent from three-point range and leads the Bulls with 2.8 made threes per game.

Vucevic's steals (one steal per game) and blocks (one block per game) lead Chicago on defense.

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/13/2022 Rockets W 130-105 Home 3/15/2022 Suns L 131-115 Home 3/18/2022 Spurs W 124-91 Away 3/20/2022 Hawks W 117-112 Away 3/21/2022 Hornets L 106-103 Away 3/24/2022 Bulls - Home 3/26/2022 Spurs - Home 3/27/2022 Lakers - Home 3/30/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 4/1/2022 Lakers - Away 4/3/2022 Clippers - Away

Bulls Upcoming Schedule