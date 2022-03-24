New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (42-30) hope to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (30-42) on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Thursday, March 24, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Bulls
- The 108.5 points per game the Pelicans record are the same as the Bulls allow.
- New Orleans is 18-11 when scoring more than 111.2 points.
- Chicago has a 24-4 record when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.
- The Bulls average just 1.9 more points per game (111.8) than the Pelicans allow their opponents to score (109.9).
- Chicago is 32-10 when it scores more than 109.9 points.
- New Orleans is 26-13 when it allows fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Pelicans make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (47%).
- In games New Orleans shoots better than 47% from the field, it is 16-10 overall.
- This season, Chicago has a 29-12 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.6% from the field.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Pelicans is Jonas Valanciunas, who accumulates 18.1 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
- Devonte' Graham is New Orleans' best passer, dishing out 4.4 assists per game while scoring 12.3 PPG.
- Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- Herbert Jones is New Orleans' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Valanciunas leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan averages 27.6 points and adds five assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.3 rebounds per game. He also notches 18 points and adds 3.3 assists per game.
- Zach LaVine is consistent from three-point range and leads the Bulls with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Vucevic's steals (one steal per game) and blocks (one block per game) lead Chicago on defense.
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/13/2022
Rockets
W 130-105
Home
3/15/2022
Suns
L 131-115
Home
3/18/2022
Spurs
W 124-91
Away
3/20/2022
Hawks
W 117-112
Away
3/21/2022
Hornets
L 106-103
Away
3/24/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/26/2022
Spurs
-
Home
3/27/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/30/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
4/1/2022
Lakers
-
Away
4/3/2022
Clippers
-
Away
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/14/2022
Kings
L 112-103
Away
3/16/2022
Jazz
L 125-110
Away
3/18/2022
Suns
L 129-102
Away
3/21/2022
Raptors
W 113-99
Home
3/22/2022
Bucks
L 126-98
Away
3/24/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/26/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/28/2022
Knicks
-
Away
3/29/2022
Wizards
-
Away
3/31/2022
Clippers
-
Home
4/2/2022
Heat
-
Home