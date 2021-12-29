Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (12-22) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-13) after winning three straight home games. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Cavaliers

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Smoothie King Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Cavaliers

    • The Cavaliers score 107.9 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 109.6 the Pelicans allow.
    • Cleveland has an 11-4 record when putting up more than 109.6 points.
    • New Orleans is 10-3 when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.
    • The Pelicans put up just 3.6 more points per game (105.0) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (101.4).
    • New Orleans is 10-9 when it scores more than 101.4 points.
    • Cleveland is 17-4 when it gives up fewer than 105.0 points.
    • This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have hit.
    • Cleveland is 11-2 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
    • This season, New Orleans has a 7-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who puts up 19.5 points per game to go with 7.3 assists.
    • Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.8 boards per game in addition to his 16.8 PPG average.
    • Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Garland and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Garland leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Brandon Ingram's points (22.9 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.
    • Jonas Valanciunas is at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard with 12.0 rebounds per game. He also scores 18.6 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.
    • Devonte' Graham is the most prolific from distance for the Pelicans, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (1.0 per game).

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/13/2021

    Heat

    W 105-94

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Rockets

    W 124-89

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Bucks

    W 119-90

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Celtics

    L 111-101

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Raptors

    W 144-99

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/15/2021

    Thunder

    W 113-110

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Bucks

    W 116-112

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 111-97

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Magic

    W 110-104

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Thunder

    L 117-112

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Suns

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

