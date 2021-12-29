Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (12-22) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-13) after winning three straight home games. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Cavaliers

The Cavaliers score 107.9 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 109.6 the Pelicans allow.

Cleveland has an 11-4 record when putting up more than 109.6 points.

New Orleans is 10-3 when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.

The Pelicans put up just 3.6 more points per game (105.0) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (101.4).

New Orleans is 10-9 when it scores more than 101.4 points.

Cleveland is 17-4 when it gives up fewer than 105.0 points.

This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have hit.

Cleveland is 11-2 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

This season, New Orleans has a 7-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who puts up 19.5 points per game to go with 7.3 assists.

Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.8 boards per game in addition to his 16.8 PPG average.

Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Garland and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Garland leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram's points (22.9 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.

Jonas Valanciunas is at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard with 12.0 rebounds per game. He also scores 18.6 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.

Devonte' Graham is the most prolific from distance for the Pelicans, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (1.0 per game).

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/13/2021 Heat W 105-94 Home 12/15/2021 Rockets W 124-89 Home 12/18/2021 Bucks W 119-90 Away 12/22/2021 Celtics L 111-101 Away 12/26/2021 Raptors W 144-99 Home 12/28/2021 Pelicans - Away 12/30/2021 Wizards - Away 12/31/2021 Hawks - Home 1/2/2022 Pacers - Home 1/4/2022 Grizzlies - Home 1/7/2022 Trail Blazers - Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule