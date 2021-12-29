How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (12-22) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-13) after winning three straight home games. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Cavaliers
- The Cavaliers score 107.9 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 109.6 the Pelicans allow.
- Cleveland has an 11-4 record when putting up more than 109.6 points.
- New Orleans is 10-3 when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.
- The Pelicans put up just 3.6 more points per game (105.0) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (101.4).
- New Orleans is 10-9 when it scores more than 101.4 points.
- Cleveland is 17-4 when it gives up fewer than 105.0 points.
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have hit.
- Cleveland is 11-2 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
- This season, New Orleans has a 7-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.0% from the field.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who puts up 19.5 points per game to go with 7.3 assists.
- Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.8 boards per game in addition to his 16.8 PPG average.
- Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Garland and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Garland leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram's points (22.9 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.
- Jonas Valanciunas is at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard with 12.0 rebounds per game. He also scores 18.6 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.
- Devonte' Graham is the most prolific from distance for the Pelicans, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (1.0 per game).
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/13/2021
Heat
W 105-94
Home
12/15/2021
Rockets
W 124-89
Home
12/18/2021
Bucks
W 119-90
Away
12/22/2021
Celtics
L 111-101
Away
12/26/2021
Raptors
W 144-99
Home
12/28/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
12/30/2021
Wizards
-
Away
12/31/2021
Hawks
-
Home
1/2/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/4/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
1/7/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Thunder
W 113-110
Away
12/17/2021
Bucks
W 116-112
Home
12/21/2021
Trail Blazers
W 111-97
Home
12/23/2021
Magic
W 110-104
Away
12/26/2021
Thunder
L 117-112
Away
12/28/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/1/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/3/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/4/2022
Suns
-
Home
1/6/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/9/2022
Raptors
-
Away